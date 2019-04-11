Ad-Supported OTT Video Network Dooya TV Picks dotstudioPRO’s SAAS Distribution Platform.

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dooya Media Group, Inc., (DMG) an internet video content syndicator and Over-the-Top (OTT) network for consumers, today announced that it has signed a multi-year deal with dotstudioPRO to handle its advertising supported video on demand (AVOD) streaming offering, Dooya TV. After researching other options in the marketplace, Dooya chose dotstudioPRO for its intelligent cloud-based distribution and monetization platform that allows Dooya TV to launch a variety of features and provides flexibility in combining multiple business models.

“We did our homework, and are thankful that we’ve ended up with dotstudioPRO,” said Dooya CEO John T. Wells. “They have terrific tools. Our proprietary method extends metadata fields, optimizing our catalogue for search and discovery to give Dooya videos an extra boost, which in turn amplifies our content partners’ ad revenues. dotstudioPRO’s system links seamlessly to our process and powers our video forward, managing every step. The team is great and it’s the right match.”

Consumers access Dooya content: on demand via app Ad-supported Video On Demand (AVOD); streaming channels; Television On Demand (TVOD); Subscription VOD; including the Roku Channel and Amazon Prime. The company has secured relationships all the top streaming platforms: Roku TV, Fire TV, Android, iOS, Apple TV. These preferred deals give Dooya an advantage in ensuring its library sits “at the top of the VIP line” in the major universal search databases.

“dotstudioPRO is excited to support Dooya in achieving their network goals. We’re proud to have been chosen as the most suitable OTT solution to fit their business model’s needs,” said Joe Pascual, CEO of dotstudioPRO. “Amidst a lot of noise in the space, we feel incredibly confident that Dooya will be a winner.”

Dooya made the announcement at the 2019 National Association of Broadcasters expo, where dotstudioPRO launches its content syndication service with 30 plus partner syndication points. The technology company also showcases its new owned-and-operated hybrid monetization model, including AVOD, TVOD and multi-tier SVOD for VOD and linear content, all from one robust backend solution.

“dotstudioPRO has quietly gained adoption in the space as the go-to solution for OTT,” noted Dooya’s Wells. “The platform’s ability to correctly index OTT content on each streaming device puts us in the driver’s seat regardless of where our audience decides to consume our video content.”

That flexibility helps Dooya reinforce its mission to transform languishing or underused broadcast quality content into a revenue source, serving it up to a global audience, including underserved communities. Thus the company welcomes not only huge hits, but also actively seeks and curates hidden gems, high quality fact-based shows, and specialty programming.

About Dooya

Dooya Media Group, Inc. is an ad supported internet video content syndication and distribution network that leverages metadata for advanced search and discovery to amplify monetization. The company’s proprietary optimization and packaging process has the support of major media players, ensuring superior content, easier search, and more relevant discovery. Its approach yields far better reach for advertisers and higher revenue for content creators. Dooya’s mission is to deliver a stellar premium streaming television experience, delivering high quality fun, informative, profound, and useful video programming to consumers on TVs, smartphones and tablets.

About dotstudioPRO

dotstudioPRO is the next generation Online Video SaaS Platform. Powering clients’ multi-device streaming services, dotstudioPRO enables content owners to monetize premium content and syndicate it everywhere, making it easy for them to find an audience in a highly fragmented online video ecosystem.

dotstudioPRO's CMS launches clients, across Web, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV in less than 8 weeks. The platform also offers player-less video syndication feeds to over 30+ platforms like VEWD and XUMO, just to name a few. dotstudioPRO's clients include Minnesota Vikings, Washington Redskins, American Beauty Star (Lifetime), Pocket Watch (Kids MCN), All Def Digital (MCN). To find out more visit us at the NAB Show this week in the South Hall (Upper) - SU11112 or www.dotstudioPRO.com