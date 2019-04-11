Call for Authors: Gary's Book Club at CES 2020.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consumer Technology Association:

WHAT: The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced its call for author proposals to join Gary’s Book Club at CES® 2020, which showcases the works of prominent authors in the technology industry. HOW: Authors interested in participating can apply at CES.tech/BookClub through June 30, 2019. The program requires the book to have been launched within the 2019 calendar year and cover at least one of the following topics: technology, innovation, technology policy or innovation policy. There is no charge to apply or participate upon selection. DETAILS: Authors will promote their books and share insights in a lively discussion on the CTA Stage when CES returns to Las Vegas Jan. 7-10, 2020. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the authors, purchase books and partake in book signings for each author. Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA and New York Times best-selling author, recently launched Ninja Future: Secrets to Success in the New World of Innovation. In this book, Shapiro unpacks the mindset of true innovators and reveals the skills and traits needed to remain competitive in the rapidly-changing future. Apply to participate in Gary’s Book Club and learn more about the authors that participated at CES 2019.

