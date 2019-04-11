MD Magazine® Launches “Identifying the Biomarkers for the Treatment of Severe Asthma” Video Series

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MD Magazine®, a digital portal focused on providing physicians with the most valuable and up-to-date specialty- and disease-specific resources to help them provide the best patient care, presents its most recent “Peer Exchange” panel discussion, “Identifying the Biomarkers for the Treatment of Severe Asthma.” The video series welcomes several experts who will review the biologic therapies that are now available to treat patients with asthma. The panel will also delve into in-depth discussion regarding the significance of identifying and using biomarkers to help guide clinicians through important treatment decisions.

“The biologics market for treating asthma has significantly increased in the last two decades,” Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of MD Magazine®. “During this informative video series, our experts come together to provide peer-to-peer dialogue and their authoritative insights, opinions, and perspectives on this highly selective treatment approach and will dive into a closer look at different biologics approved in the United States and their mechanisms of action.”

This “Peer Exchange” panel features four distinguished experts: Neal Jain, M.D., FAAP, FAAAAI, FACAAI, director of research at Arizona Allergy & Immunology Research and a co-owner of Acardia Allergy & Asthma and San Tan Allergy & Asthma, as moderator; Nicola A. Hanania, M.D., MS, associate professor of medicine in the pulmonary medicine department and the director of the Airways Clinical Research Center at Baylor College of Medicine and director of the Asthma and COPD Clinic at Ben Taub Hospital ; Bradley E. Chipps, M.D., board certified pediatric pulmonologist, allergist in the Sacramento area and former president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology; and Aidan A. Long, M.D., associate professor of medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The first segment of this “Peer Exchange” series will explore type 2 asthma inflammation, which includes allergic and eosinophilic asthma. Panelists will also provide some insight regarding the heterogeneity of asthma and its impact on diagnosing the condition. In addition, the panel will also gain a better understanding of identifying biomarkers that might aid in phenotyping to help individualize treatment for these patients.

