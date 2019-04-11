Frontier Communications Named Official Internet Provider of Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier Communications has joined the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach family of sponsors as Official Internet Provider, officials announced today.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, the longest running major street race in North America, is taking place April 12-14 and will be headlined by the fourth round of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series, as well as the BUBBA burger Sports Car Grand Prix, featuring the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. In addition, the weekend will include the Motegi Racing Super Drift Challenge under the lights on Friday and Saturday nights; SPEED Energy Stadium Super Trucks, the powerful sports cars of the Pirelli GT4 America, and the new-for-2019 Historic IMSA GTO Challenge. Concerts, free to race ticket holders, will be held on Friday and Saturday nights.

“Frontier’s blazing-fast Internet and innovative telecommunication services are vital to creating a world-class experience for race fans, and the company’s committed presence in Long Beach makes them an ideal partner for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach,” said Jim Michaelian, president and CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach. “Both teams offer speed, excitement and entertainment to customers and we are excited to have Frontier as a partner for years to come.”

“The Grand Prix of Long Beach has been a fixture in Southern California for 45 years, and a premier racing spectacle in North America. Frontier is proud to be the official internet provider for the race,” said Joe Gamble, Senior Vice President, Frontier Communications. “As an appreciation to our customers, we are offering `Frontier Free Friday’ so they can catch the race on opening day.”

Frontier customers may order two FREE General Admission tickets per household (while supplies last). Customers can order tickers by going to www.gplb.com and clicking on Buy Tickets. Select Fast Friday General Admission and enter Promo Code FRONTIER45 at checkout.

Fans can select and pay for their Grand Prix seats, parking and paddock passes online at gplb.com. Ticket orders can also be placed by calling the toll-free ticket hotline, (888) 827-7333. Also featured on gplb.com is the latest Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach news and racetrack information, photos, and ongoing announcements of special race week activities.

Ticket prices range from $33 for a Friday General Admission ticket to $147 for a three-day ticket that includes Sat./Sun. reserved seating in grandstand upper levels. Pre-paid parking packages are also available, along with handicapped seating, NTT IndyCar Series Paddock passes, Super Photo tickets and a wide variety of hospitality packages. Fans can follow the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Facebook (GrandPrixLB), Twitter @GPLongBeach (#AGPLB), and Instagram @GPLongBeach.

