Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger Selects PTC Windchill to Drive Innovation and Improve Operational Efficiency

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET), a division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group, has deployed the PTC Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) solution across its global operations. Windchill will enable MHIET’s technical information management systems group, Mitsubishi Unified System for Engineering (MUSE), to manage multi-computer aided design (CAD) data and change and track information associated with its engineering bill of materials (EBOMs).

MHIET launched its operations in 2016 and manages Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ engine and turbocharger businesses. MHIET develops and manufactures high-quality products, using a sophisticated technology portfolio, and is currently working on an integrated system that includes after-sales service.

“With Windchill, we can now use the standard out-of-the-box solution to track multi-CAD data and specific technical information by associating it with an EBOM,” said Yoshihide Iwamoto, group manager, Engineering Administration Group, Quality Assurance Department, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. “Windchill’s open architecture enables us to centrally manage our technical information to improve the speed and quality of global operations, in addition to advancing collaboration across individual departments and overseas bases to provide significant value to our customers.”

In the pursuit of continuous improvement and business differentiation, MUSE recently replaced a competitive product with the advanced capabilities of Windchill to:

Centrally manage EBOM/EO information and 3D model/document information formalized during the design process;

Globally deploy a CAD data management system; and

Share and manage 3D data with non-design departments and overseas bases.

In addition, MHIET migrated its large CAD asset data and corresponding historical changes using the Windchill Bulk Migrator feature, which allows for fast and reliable data migration, in a critical step of the implementation.

Windchill, the industry-leading PLM application suite by PTC, makes it easier than ever to leverage a consolidated, up-to-date digital thread of product information, including connected data. Windchill’s highly configurable out-of-the-box applications enable users to work faster and with more accuracy – reducing time-to-market, cutting costs, and improving quality. With Windchill, users across the value chain are able to interact with data dynamically in 3D – both on a screen and through augmented reality. With deployment options including cloud and on-premises, Windchill has the flexibility, performance, and scale that companies required to be industry leaders.

“The move to Windchill makes complete sense for MHIET. Windchill is more than just a PLM system – we are offering our customers strategic enterprise software that completely changes the way they operate: from the way they find and access data, to the way they visualize it,” said Kevin Wrenn, divisional general manager, PLM segment, PTC. “Windchill connects stakeholders throughout the organization with the product data they need, and also provides the scalability needed to expand to all global locations. With Windchill, companies like MHIET can improve collaboration among stakeholders, which in turn, helps them improve both time-to-market and product quality.”

The announcement of a customer’s selection or implementation of PTC products is not necessarily indicative of the timing of recognition of related revenue or the level of revenue for any particular period.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd.

The origin of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET) is the Shibaura Works of Ohte Shokai K. K., a sales company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MHI, then Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., was founded in 1920. The production site was moved to Sagamihara in 1970. MHI has produced industrial vehicles, special vehicles, industrial engines, engine generator sets, and turbochargers in Sagamihara. Starting with local production of turbochargers in the Netherlands in 1991, their global business development has been promoted. MHIET succeeded the engine and turbocharger businesses of MHI and was founded in 2016. MHIET is building on the synergies in the development and manufacturing of engines and turbochargers to further strengthen product development and technological capabilities, and also focus on distributed energy solutions. For more information, visit: http://www.mhiet.co.jp/en/index.html

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital transformation.

