Cancer Treatment Centers of America and Aetna Sign Agreement to Expand Care Access to Enrollees Nationwide

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) Atlanta has signed a three-year agreement with Aetna, making it a contracted provider. Effective April 1, 2019, many Aetna commercial members can now select CTCA® Atlanta as an in-network facility for their cancer care.

“Our new agreement with Aetna in Georgia reflects CTCA’s dedication to provide greater patient access to our exceptional physicians, high quality services and value-based, patient-centered cancer care,” says newly appointed CTCA President and CEO, Pat A. Basu, MD, MBA. “We thank Aetna for their partnership, and we look forward to growing this relationship nationwide.”

This agreement adds to contracts already in place with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna and allows CTCA to expand its footprint of in-network care delivery to patients and families in need of expert cancer care.

“Patients want and deserve choice and options in health care, and certainly when making decisions about cancer care,” says Craig Schwamm, CTCA Vice President of Access. “The addition of Aetna as a contracted insurance provider will allow Aetna enrollees access to the clinical care and patient empowerment that are hallmarks of CTCA.”

About Cancer Treatment Centers of America®

Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global, Inc. (CTCA) is a comprehensive cancer care network of hospitals and outpatient care centers in Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Tulsa. Specializing in the treatment of adult cancer patients, CTCA® offers an integrative approach to care that combines surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy with advancements in precision cancer treatment and supportive therapies designed to manage side effects and enhance quality of life both during and after treatment. CTCA also offers a range of clinical trials for cancer patients with the objective of revealing new treatments supported by scientific and investigational research. CTCA patient satisfaction scores consistently rank among the highest for all cancer care providers in the country. Visit cancercenter.com, Facebook.com/cancercenter and Twitter.com/cancercenter for more information.