MercuryGate Logistics Integrator Program Welcomes Schneider

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MercuryGate International, Inc., a leader in Transportation Management System (TMS) Solutions, welcomes Schneider as a Logistics Integrator (LI) partner. The Logistics Integrator Program is an innovative offering that combines the demonstrated power of MercuryGate’s TMS technology with the proven design, delivery and execution best practice capabilities of select, pre-approved logistics services providers (LSPs) that have demonstrated competence in meeting the evolving needs of shippers today.

Under the LI Program, shippers of all sizes can leverage the capabilities and broad range of services provided by Schneider’s Logistics division, including TMS design, testing and training. Schneider can support integration of various platforms into the TMS to help ease the burden on a shipper’s IT teams; augmenting a shipper’s operations with technology and its expert services, people and process. Not only can Schneider set up the TMS for a shipper, it can operate the technology for various customers and create scalable, simplified and personally tailored solutions guaranteed to maximize the investment value in logistics services.

Because Schneider also operates the technology, it knows how to derive the most value and can apply best practices from a variety of solutions.

“Schneider Logistics has a strategic relationship with MercuryGate spanning over eight years,” said Erin Van Zeeland, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Logistics Services at Schneider. “We leverage our deep understanding of the technology, along with best-in-class processes, driven by Schneider innovation. Our proven hands-on expertise helps avoid any new tool implementation pitfalls – accelerating the timetable to onboard and to begin achieving the ROI our customers realize.”

“By joining the MercuryGate Logistics Integrator Program, Schneider’s shippers will now have easier access to some of the industry’s best, asset-based connected supply chain technology and services to drive process improvement and data consistency while reducing cost,” said Joe Juliano, CEO of MercuryGate International, Inc.

With its Logistics Integrator Program, MercuryGate addresses the gap in the market through close collaboration with its most competent partners such as Schneider, expanding the breadth and depth of their joint offerings to empower companies of all sizes to realize the operational benefits made possible by advanced technology solutions. The program is designed for flexibility, ease-of-use and customization.

“Becoming a Logistics Integrator was a natural evolution for Schneider who has provided Lead Logistics Provider (LLP) and Fourth Party Logistics (4PL) services for over 25 years,” said Michael Kukiela, General Manager of Supply Chain Management at Schneider. “MercuryGate is a strategic technology solution within our Schneider One platform that enables Schneider to support shippers who are seeking SaaS TMS logistics solutions. With the leading MercuryGate platform and Schneider’s extensive supply chain knowledge, experienced staff and streamlined processes, shippers secure two industry leaders as they begin their network transformation.”

Regardless of a shipper’s industry, Schneider has the experience in transportation and logistics to design a Supply Chain Management solution to fit the need. Schneider has been leveraging the MercuryGate platform for more than eight years and is an accredited Logistics Service Provider that is certified and approved to market, implement and provide complementary services on behalf of MercuryGate. It offers an extended catalog of both consulting and outsourcing services beyond traditional freight management and 3PL services, to include the design, delivery and, as needed, operation of scalable and tailored MercuryGate solutions.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Final Mile, LTL, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

A $5 billion company (2018 revenue), Schneider has been delivering superior customer experiences and safely getting it done for over 80 years. For more information about Schneider, visit www.schneider.com or follow on Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, freight forwarders, brokers, and carriers. MercuryGate’s solutions are unique in their native support of all modes of transportation on a single platform including Parcel, LTL, Truckload, Air, Ocean, Rail, and Intermodal. Through the continued release of innovative, results-driven technology and a commitment to making customers successful, MercuryGate delivers exceptional value for TMS users through improved productivity and operational efficiency. MercuryGate offers business intelligence to improve transportation processes, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce costs. Find out why MercuryGate has set the industry standard for the most adaptable, comprehensive transportation solutions suite in the industry at www.mercurygate.com.