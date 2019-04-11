Kadiant Partners with Kids Overcoming and Integrated Behavioral Solutions

OAKLAND, Calif. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kadiant Inc., a mission-driven organization that provides high-quality Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and related services to individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), announced today it has partnered with two leading ABA therapy providers: Kids Overcoming (KOI) and Integrated Behavioral Solutions (IBS). The founders of KOI and IBS will join Kadiant, bringing decades of additional experience in the field to the executive team. Terms of the partnerships were not disclosed.

Based in Oakland, CA, KOI provides diagnostics, clinic-based, and home-based ABA services in the greater San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, CA, Portland, OR, and Fort Collins, CO. The company was founded by Matt McAlear, MA, BCBA, and Anne Swinney in 2012 after many years of experience building ABA services at other organizations and influencing public policy in California. Earlier this year, McAlear received the 2019 California Association for Behavior Analysis (CalABA) Gerald L Shook advocacy award, recognizing his lifetime achievement in leadership and advocacy for Behavior Analysis.

“We founded KOI to pursue our passion of serving families by delivering high-quality autism services. Our mission is to support our team members and clients with opportunities to dream big, achieve success, and inspire others,” said Swinney. “Partnering with Kadiant will enable us to accelerate and expand our services, bringing our mission to more families in need,” McAlear added. “We are excited to join Kadiant and continue this journey.”

Based in Atlanta, GA, IBS supports adults and children in school, clinic, and home-based settings. The company was founded in 2001 by Coby Lund, PhD, BCBA-D, and Janet Lund, PhD, BCBA-D, two veterans of the ABA services industry. In 2010, they co-founded DataFinch Technologies, a ground-breaking cloud-based data collection, storage, and management software for behavior analysts. The Lunds have been active contributors to the field through direct services, research collaboration, and information technology solutions that support ABA service providers across the globe.

“The ABA services field has experienced tremendous growth and change over the past two decades,” said Janet Lund. “We have felt privileged to be able to learn and do what we love to do while contributing to the field in a positive way since founding IBS in 2000.” Coby Lund added, “Partnering with Kadiant gives us the opportunity to substantially expand the impact we can have for individuals with autism and the field generally.”

KOI and IBS mark Kadiant’s first partnerships following its launch in early February. The addition of these leading organizations advances Kadiant’s mission to enable individuals with autism to live their absolute best lives. Kadiant is committed to delivering best practice clinical outcomes, an excellent client experience, and the best team member experience and is supported by a $300 million capital commitment from TPG Capital and Vida Ventures.

“KOI and IBS are pioneers in the development of high-quality ABA programing and advocacy for access to ABA services,” said Lani Fritts, CEO of Kadiant. “Both organizations have built amazing cultures and incredibly capable teams, and their programs and people will be foundational elements to Kadiant’s future. I have known Anne, Matt, Coby, and Janet for many years, and I am thrilled to be partnering with them.”

About Kadiant

Established in 2019 as a partnership between Lani Fritts, TPG Capital and Vida Ventures, Kadiant is a mission-driven company that seeks to provide high-quality Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and related critical services to individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Kadiant focuses on building excellent clinical teams and expanding access to services by acquiring and integrating existing high-quality providers and opening new locations as part of a strategy to build a leading autism services organization. Kadiant is committed to delivering the best clinical outcomes and the best client experience. For more information, visit https://kadiant.com.

About Kids Overcoming

Kids Overcoming (KOI) has had years of success focusing on its people and its outcomes. KOI offers comprehensive, evidence-based treatments for individuals diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder in home, community and clinic-based settings. At the core of KOI’s clinical model is a framework for treatment using the naturalistic application of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) principles to accomplish sustainable, developmentally based objectives. KOI operates in Northern California, Oregon and Colorado.

About Integrated Behavioral Solutions

Integrated Behavioral Solutions (IBS) has been serving individuals with disabilities in the Southeast for nearly 20 years, providing state-of-the-art Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). IBS provides services in company operated clinics, homes, schools, residential hospitals, and day treatment centers. IBS’s success is rooted in its commitment to apply the principles of ABA in all interactions, whether with patients, caregivers, or staff.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with more than $104 billion of assets under management and offices in Austin, Beijing, Boston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Melbourne, Moscow, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, and Singapore. TPG’s investment platforms are across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth venture, real estate, credit, and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its investors while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.

About Vida Ventures

Vida Ventures is a next-generation life sciences investment firm founded in 2017 by a group of scientists, physicians, entrepreneurs and investors passionate about building and funding breakthroughs in biomedicine. Together they form an independent, bold investment group bound together by a simple word – life. Its mission is to bring science to life and advance transformative biomedical innovations that have the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients. Vida has a bicoastal presence and currently manages approximately $355 million. For more information on Vida Ventures, please visit www.vidaventures.com, on LinkedIn or follow on Twitter @Vida_Ventures.