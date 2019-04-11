Great Clips, NHL and NHLPA Announce Multiyear Partnership

MINNEAPOLIS & NEW YORK & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Clips, Inc., the world’s largest salon brand, the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a new multiyear partnership. Through the partnership, Great Clips® will become the Official Hair Salon of the NHL®, while receiving brand exposure during all U.S. and Canada Stanley Cup® Playoff game broadcasts as well as at tentpole NHL events, including NHL All-Star Weekend, NHL Winter Classic®, NHL Stadium Series™ and the NHL Gaming World Championship™.

For the second straight year, Great Clips is bringing back an online and socially-sharable voting campaign - LegendHairy Greats of the NHL. Starting today and through the 2019 Stanley Cup® Final in June, fans can visit www.NHL.com/HockeyHair to vote for their favorite NHL players hairstyle and share their favorites on social media using #HockeyHair. Six NHL players, and their famous hockey hair flows, featured in the voting campaign include: San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns and the Sasquatch-Samurai, Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi and the Top Hat, Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander and the Flow Back, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos and the Crossover, Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba and the Razored Rebel and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk and the High Tide.

The campaign also will be featured in 4,400 Great Clips salons across the U.S. and Canada, in the Great Clips Online Check-in App, during game broadcasts, in arenas and across the NHL and NHLPA’s social media channels during the 2019 Stanley Cup® Playoffs. Fans can also pull inspiration from players and their hairstyles featured in the campaign when they visit their local Great Clips for a haircut.

Throughout the 2019 Stanley Cup® Playoffs, fans can visit the site for new weekly polls featuring NHL players and their recognizable hockey hairstyles. The campaign will also extend to NHL Network™, where a “Head to Head Match-Ups” segment will run throughout the Playoffs.

To celebrate the evolution and backstory of some famous hairstyles sported by NHL players, Great Clips also released a new digital video series today starring San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith. The videos feature interviews and personal photos exploring each player’s various and evolving hairstyles throughout the years and what makes their #HockeyHair so special and unique. To view the video series, click here (Brent Burns) and here (Duncan Keith).

“We are excited to partner with the NHL and NHLPA as we highlight and celebrate the fun and unique hairstyles flowing throughout the sport of hockey,” said Lisa Hake, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Great Clips. “This partnership offers Great Clips another opportunity to connect with a passionate audience where they live and have fun, while demonstrating how our salons and their stylists can provide quick and easy haircuts to meet anyone’s style and personality.”

“As the Stanley Cup Playoffs launch this week, we’re thrilled to announce our new partnership with Great Clips,” said Jason Jazayeri, NHL Senior Director, Business Development. “Our partnership allows us to build on the momentum of last year’s successful LegendHairy Greats of the NHL Playoffs campaign, while continuing to create compelling digital content featuring some of the brightest stars in the NHL. We also look forward to broadening Great Clips’ engagement with our fans through other major initiatives such as our key tentpole NHL events and our emerging NHL Gaming World Championship platform.”

“Building off of our successful work together during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, we are extremely excited to see our relationship with Great Clips expand under this new partnership,” said Sandra Monteiro, NHLPA Chief of Global Business Strategies. “With the unveiling of the new digital content series ‘LegendHairy Greats of the NHL’, this partnership continues to showcase the players, their styles and personalities and capitalizes on their ability to connect with fans across North America.”

Great Clips’ multiyear partnership with the NHL and NHLPA is the result of a successful relationship during the 2018 Stanley Cup® Playoffs. Great Clips also has club partnerships with seven NHL teams including the Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has 4,400 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by more than 1,200 franchisees across North America. Great Clips franchisees employ nearly 40,000 stylists who receive ongoing training to learn the Great Clips customer care system and advanced technical skills. As a walk-in salon, Great Clips provides value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. Getting a great haircut at Great Clips is more convenient than ever with Online Check-In and Clip Notes®. To check-in online, visit GreatClips.com or download the free app for Android and iPhone. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 31 Member Clubs and proudly welcomes its 32nd franchise, based in Seattle, for the 2021-22 season. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 151 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including NBC/NBCSN and the NHL Network in the U.S., Sportsnet and TVA in Canada, Viasat in the Nordic Region and CCTV and Tencent in China. The NHL reaches fans worldwide with games available online in every country including via its live and on-demand streaming service NHL.TV™. Fans are engaged across the League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League’s inception, powered by SAP. The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities through the sport of hockey by increasing youth participation and engagement; fostering positive family experiences; promoting inclusion, positive culture and leadership; and supporting sustainable community impact.

About the National Hockey League Players’ Association

The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), established in 1967, is a labour organization whose members are the players in the National Hockey League (NHL). The NHLPA works on behalf of the players in varied disciplines such as labour relations, product licensing, marketing, international hockey and community relations, all in furtherance of its efforts to promote its members and the game of hockey. In 1999, the NHLPA launched the Goals & Dreams fund as a way for the players to give something back to the game they love. Over the past 19 years, more than 80,000 deserving children in 34 countries have benefited from the players' donations of hockey equipment. NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $24 million to grassroots hockey programs, making it the largest program of its kind. For more information on the NHLPA, please visit www.nhlpa.com.

