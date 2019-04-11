INRY and ControlCase Partner to Tackle GRC Automation

FAIRFAX, Va. & MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ControlCase, a leading global provider of IT compliance and data security services and INRY, a leading ServiceNow Gold Partner providing specialized ServiceNow implementations, today announced their collaboration on an integrated solution for ServiceNow customers who are seeking an end-to-end GRC solution which includes the final certification for over a dozen common IT regulations.

This new solution reduces the stress, cost, and effort involved in meeting compliance goals. The solution leverages INRY’s EASE methodology, which ensures a seamless ServiceNow GRC implementation, integrated with the ControlCase IT Compliance Platform, which creates efficiencies when performing tests, verifying procedures, and gathering evidence on controls during periodic audits of regulations.

ControlCase’s One Audit methodology incorporates a collect once, apply many principle and ControlCase Continuous Compliance solves the integrated risk puzzle facing clients. ControlCase is authorized to certify 15 international certification standards including PCI, SOC, ISO, HIPAA, HITRUST and GDPR. Combining ControlCase services with INRY’s ServiceNow solutions enables customers to achieve a continuous compliance posture.

“ControlCase is thrilled to be working with INRY to help our customers achieve their compliance goals,” said ControlCase Founder and CEO Kishor Vaswani. “INRY’s vast experience in deploying ServiceNow GRC is the perfect partner to automate many of the controls recommended by the various IT frameworks. By integrating the ControlCase IT Compliance Platform, our joint customers will benefit from the reduced time, effort, and expense of getting their initial certifications and their ongoing renewals. The addition of INRY to our partner team confirms ControlCase as the unparalleled global leader of compliance solutions.”

“ControlCase is the perfect partner for INRY as both companies are leading the charge for helping customers achieve an ongoing compliance posture, automating controls, and leveraging their investment in ServiceNow for business process automation,” said INRY CEO Anu Bulusu. “This provides our customers a true end-to-end integrated risk solution that is built on ServiceNow and includes the 3rd party certification services necessary to make compliance operations business as usual.”

About ControlCase

ControlCase is a leading global provider of IT compliance and data security solutions that facilitates enhanced IT data security by providing certifications, assessments, monitoring, vendor management software and AWS automations. ControlCase's proprietary IT compliance and security technology, certified assessors and experienced consultants can simplify and maintain security with compliance that includes 15 international certification standards.

About INRY

INRY helps organizations build an Intelligent Rhythm of Work. We enable our clients to transform their work with faster implementation and effective adoption of ServiceNow® solutions. We bring a consultative approach and extensive ServiceNow expertise to help our clients transform HR, Customer Service, Security, Governance, Risk and Compliance, and IT. We work with mid and large organizations to deliver Efficient Agile Secure Experiences (EASE).