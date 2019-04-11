Twist Bioscience Announces Antibody Optimization Agreement with Pandion Therapeutics

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced a new collaboration with Pandion Therapeutics, to apply its antibody optimization platform to the targeting arm of a bispecific antibody. Pandion Therapeutics is a biotechnology platform company developing therapeutics to achieve localized immunomodulation to treat autoimmune and inflammatory disease.

“Twist Bioscience, through its Biopharma division, has a highly differentiated capability to optimize antibodies for many attributes including affinity, expression, solubility, half-life, immunogenicity, druggability and processability,” said Anthony Coyle, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Pandion. “We look forward to this initial project on a key therapeutic target that may offer hope for patients in need of new treatment options.”

“By approaching autoimmune and inflammatory disease through antibody therapeutics acting locally at the disease site, Pandion is working to change the trajectory of treatment,” commented Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “Using our state-of-the-art antibody optimization platform, we look forward to partnering with Pandion to provide enhanced antibodies ideally suited to the human body to potentially improve patient outcomes.”

About Pandion Therapeutics

Pandion Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics to achieve localized immunomodulation for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and transplantation. The company’s proprietary technology platform enables the design of bispecific antibodies with targeting fragments that bind to specific tissues at the local site of inflammatory disease, coupled with effector molecules that modulate immune activity to restore immune homeostasis.

Pandion was founded in 2017 and closed a $58M Series A financing round in early 2018 with funding from Polaris Partners, Versant Ventures, Roche Venture Fund, SR One and BioInnovation Capital. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Please visit www.pandiontx.com.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the potential promise of Twist Bioscience’s antibody optimization platform to improve therapeutic efficacy. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties of the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology could make the products Twist Bioscience is developing obsolete or non-competitive; uncertainties of the retention of a significant customer; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist Bioscience’s patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist Bioscience’s proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience’s business in general, see Twist Bioscience’s risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 20, 2018 and Twist Bioscience’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2019. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.