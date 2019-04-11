Virtustream to Manage Key Part of Dell Digital’s ERP Landscape in Support of its Multi-Cloud Strategy

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtustream, the enterprise-class cloud company and a Dell Technologies business, today announced that the Dell Digital team, which oversees the company’s IT and commerce systems, has partnered with Virtustream to migrate and manage Dell’s SAP-based ERP System, which includes SAP Business Warehouse, on Virtustream Enterprise Cloud.

Virtustream’s deep expertise in running SAP and mission critical applications in the cloud paired with its unique ability to provide enterprise-level security, performance and compliance made it a natural fit to support Dell’s multi-cloud needs — including on-premises, private, hybrid and public cloud environments — as well as their rigorous demands for flexibility, scalability, performance and resource utilization.

“Like our customers, we are driving a transformative and modern multi-cloud strategy to support our dynamic business needs. This required integrating and enhancing the performance of all systems and applications,” said Scott Pittman, senior vice president, Dell Digital’s Office of the CIO. “Virtustream provides the flexibility and scalability needed to quickly extend our cloud, as well as the deep SAP experience and knowledge we need to make timely decisions with our critical ERP systems. This is another great project that has enhanced our own business operations, and created a set of best practices that we can continuously share with our customers, teams and partners including SAP.”

Mitigating Data Center Capacity Management Issues

Dell’s SAP-based supply chain management and business management environment currently serves thousands of users and spans various core applications and 13 business tools. The Dell Digital team is currently migrating over one hundred servers to support its mission critical SAP Business Warehouse across multiple on-premises, cloud, public and private environments to Virtustream Enterprise Cloud. As a result, Dell now has the flexibility to easily scale resources and storage and update mission critical data sets in real-time to meet fluctuating critical business demands throughout the year. Additionally, moving to Virtustream Enterprise Cloud has already facilitated greater productivity for Dell. Tasks take less time, which improves Dell’s customer experience, decreases latency and increases overall productivity.

“Dell has an extensive ERP system that is critical to its business and tapping Virtustream for this project is a testament to our expertise in handling these types of migrations,” said Deepak Patil, senior vice president of product and technology, Virtustream. “Supporting and enabling the world’s biggest enterprises to realize the true benefits of the cloud is what Virtustream does best. Our customers, and now Dell, have rich and sophisticated business systems and need cloud partners that are able to recognize the manifold requirements of such a structure, and can embrace that complexity and thrive in it.”

About Virtustream

Virtustream, a Dell Technologies business, is the enterprise-class cloud service and software provider trusted by enterprises worldwide to migrate and run their mission-critical applications in the cloud. For enterprises, service providers and government agencies, Virtustream’s xStream® management platform and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) meets the security, compliance, performance, efficiency and consumption-based billing requirements of complex production applications in the cloud - whether private, public or hybrid.