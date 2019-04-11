D3 Security Joins Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D3 Security today announced it has joined the Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program (TIPP), a global ecosystem composed of more than 100 participating technology companies, in a collaborative effort to combat cyber-crime and secure the cloud generation.

As part of Symantec TIPP, D3 Security can leverage an open ecosystem which includes a complete API framework, as well as integration with the Symantec Integrated Cyber Defense Platform. D3 and Symantec will explore and strive to offer API- based integrated solutions that effectively service customers and help protect them from security threats. As part of Symantec TIPP, D3 will have access to Symantec technology, tools, and support to enable delivery of these API-integrated solutions to market faster and more efficiently.

“D3’s integration with Symantec’s Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Information Protection and Email Security tools will help centralize security events from across the client’s infrastructure, and then automate the investigation and remediation of those events,” said Gordon Benoit, President of D3 Security. “Our App for Symantec allows SOC and IR teams to fully leverage the benefits of orchestration and automation, providing an aggregate task-based view of security operations, improving the speed and quality of investigations, and dramatically reducing false positives and mean-time-to-respond (MTTR).”

In today’s threat landscape, Security Operations and Incident Response teams are overwhelmed by the thousands of alerts that come in from numerous security tools every day. Combine this with the well-known cybersecurity skills and resources gap, and you have a perfect storm for analyst burnout and serious cyber threats slipping through undetected. Organizations need solutions that can aggregate alerts from numerous sources, identify the real threats, and enable them to respond quickly and conclusively. Integrating with Symantec’s tools is beneficial for enterprises and service providers alike, by strengthening endpoint, network, and data-loss protection, and improving and scaling important compliance and incident response processes.

“In the cloud generation, it’s important for companies to work with an open ecosystem to reduce the potential risk of fragmentation that can result in increased vulnerabilities and high operating costs,” said Peter Doggart, vice president of Business Development at Symantec. “By integrating with the latest, advanced security technologies, our partners can help protect their customers and data from threats. With the Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program, we’ve made our Integrated Cyber Defense Platform open for integration in order develop deep technical integrations. Together, we can make a positive impact and help make the world a safer place from cyber threats.”

Learn more about the Technology Integration Partner Program.

About D3 Security

D3 Security provides security orchestration, automation, response (SOAR) and case management solutions that are trusted by leading organizations around the world, including 100+ of the Fortune 500. Security operations and incident response teams depend on D3 SOAR to increase the speed and quality of investigations, automate incident response workflows, rapidly identify false positives, and dramatically reduce mean-time-to-respond (MTTR). D3 SOAR offers 400+ integrations and actions, including a fully automated MITRE ATT&CK Kill Chain Search that can analyze adversarial intent and predict malicious behavior by correlating security events with the world’s largest knowledgebase of cyber attack techniques and tactics. For more information, please visit https://d3security.com.