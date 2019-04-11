Worldcom Public Relations Group Welcomes Seattle-based Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Worldcom Public Relations Group, the leading global partnership of independent public relations firms, continued building out its partnership by recently welcoming Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications.

“Our partnership is committed to a level of sharing and collaboration that elevates all our agencies and the work we provide our clients,” said Brad Fishman, CEO of Fishman PR and Worldcom’s Americas Region Chair. “RH Strategic is an outstanding agency and an important addition to our partnership. In addition to providing us a strong presence in such a vibrant, important city of Seattle, they bring experience, professionalism and commitment to reciprocity that extends our partnership’s prowess.”

The welcoming of RH Strategic to the Worldcom Public Relations Group marks the completion of a rigorous Worldcom partner recruitment and vetting process that ensures the compatibility of the agency applying for partnership and their ability to meeting the standards of trust and collaboration that has defined the Worldcom PR Group since its founding in 1988. As the Group’s newest partner, RH Strategic joins a robust group of global partners who openly share knowledge, best practices, utilize each other to meet expanding client roles and to collaborate on new opportunities scaled to the local, regional and global needs of any prospect.

“We joined Worldcom to not only stay ahead of the changes that are driving our industry, but to help lead it in partnership with other independent, high quality PR agencies around the world,” said John Raffetto, CEO & co-founder of RH Strategic. ”David Herman and I co-founded RH Strategic in 2008 with a mission to introduce the world to the next generation of innovators and disruptors. Worldcom gives us a platform to bring our clients’ stories to all regions of the world, while helping to redefine the art of storytelling at the same time. We are excited to join forces with Worldcom and its partner agencies around the globe.”

Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications

RH Strategic is introducing the world to the next generation of innovators in technology, government and healthcare. Based in Seattle and Washington, D.C., our award-winning team of public relations professionals combine deep market expertise with creative storytelling and communications strategy to deliver meaningful, measurable results. Since our founding in 2008, RH Strategic has partnered with hundreds of companies and organizations who aim to challenge the status quo in their markets and apply their innovations to improve the world we live in. Our work has helped these clients enter new markets, grow their revenues, recruit more talent, attract capital investment and be acquired.

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world’s leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$288 million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications – wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. www.worldcomgroup.com

Connect with Worldcom PR Group on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or call Todd Lynch at 1-800-955-9675.