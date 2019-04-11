Semtech’s LoRa® Technology Enabling Innovative Asset Tracking Solutions in Aerospace Manufacturing

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Ineo-Sense, a developer of intelligent and autonomous sensors for Internet of Things (IoT) applications, has integrated Semtech’s LoRa® devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology) into its “Clover-Core” series of sensor products for smart asset tracking in manufacturing settings.

“Semtech’s LoRa Technology allows production managers and engineers to remotely monitor the use, status, functionality, and location of expensive manufacturing assets in real-time,” said Olivier Guilbaud, Founder and CEO of Ineo-Sense. “Previously, there was no way to effectively do this in a manufacturing setting, leaving companies to track assets themselves at facilities which can often be over 100,000 sq. ft. in area. With the help of our LoRa-based sensors, they are now able to do this remotely and accurately without the risk of a costly human error, resulting in a large drop in cost of energy and time, as well as operational cost for the facility.”

Ineo-Sense has signed a major contract with Lauak Group, a leader in the manufacture of parts and sub-assemblies for the aerospace industry in France. The contract calls for 14,000 Ineo-Sense’s LoRa-enabled asset tracking sensors to one of Lauak’s assembly sites in France. The sensors will be integrated in fourteen thousand of Lauak’s manufacturing containers for accurate monitoring of the parts, which are constantly in transit throughout the large manufacturing facilities. Following this private network deployment based on the LoRaWAN™ protocol, the asset tracking solution will be expanded to Portugal, where Lauak Group has a 100,000 sq. ft. plant. As a result of the sensor network’s benefits, Lauak Group is expecting up to 20% of a reduction in its production lead time.

“Ineo-Sense recognized the benefits and opportunities of creating its sensor products with LoRa Technology, since it offers proven reliability with flexible, long range capabilities,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “According to industry research, the asset tracking market is expected to grow 27.1 billion by 2023 and LoRa is positioned to be the ideal platform for this industry. Tracking crucial asset data and diagnostics across entire grids, fleets and networks is simple with a LoRaWAN-based network infrastructure that is scalable and easy to deploy.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology

Semtech’s LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN™ specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance™, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Ineo-Sense

Ineo-Sense designs, develops and markets intelligent and autonomous sensors for the industry to fully exploit the potential of the Internet of Things. Its solutions make it possible to answer essential problems on the main industrial sectors (production, logistics...): asset tracking, security, data collection related to energy use. All of Ineo-Sense’s solutions embrace the “Clover-Core” breakthrough technology which collects relevant data in real time, making it easier for companies to make decisions and improve their production processes. A pioneer of IoT since its creation in 2010, Ineo-Sense benefits from a proven expertise with already 70,000 sensors successfully deployed in France and internationally. The solutions developed by Ineo-Sense are based on its embedded technology platform for the realization of high added-value industrial connected objects, combined with recognized expertise around LPWAN low power and long-range radio networks. For more information, visit www.ineo-sense.com.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “will,” “is expecting,” “designed to,” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks, and LoRaWAN is a trademark or service mark, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P