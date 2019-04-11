Millennium Park Foundation Selects Northern Trust to Provide Investment Management Services

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust announced today that its Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) practice has been selected to provide investment management services for the Millennium Park Foundation.

“ Millennium Park Foundation helped construct and continues to curate Millennium Park to its uncompromisingly high standards of art, architecture, design, and performance,” said Dr. Scott Stewart, Executive Director of Millennium Park Foundation. “ The Board of Directors and I are excited to have a financial partner in Northern Trust that reflects these same high standards and deep engagement in the mission of the Foundation and Park. I am positive that Northern Trust will help the Foundation further grow our ability to support a truly magical Millennium Park experience for all Chicagoans and visitors.”

Millennium Park Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the stewardship and curation of Millennium Park, maintaining it as a free and equitable public space that has come to represent the cultural heart of Chicago.

“ We are pleased to partner with the Millennium Park Foundation to deliver investment management services,” said Darius A. Gill, National Practice Executive, Northern Trust Foundation & Institutional Advisors group. “ Millennium Park is one of Chicago’s most notable icons that draws millions of visitors from all over the city and across the globe. We look forward to working with the Millennium Park Foundation to continue its growth and sustainability for generations of visitors to come.”

Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) group serves nonprofit organizations through sophisticated investment management solutions, strategic insights and world-class resources. Northern Trust provides investment advice, asset servicing and related services to help nonprofit organizations achieve financial and philanthropic goals cost-effectively, collaborating with board and investment committee members to assist with investment oversight. More information about Northern Trust Foundation and Institutional Advisors can be found at www.northerntrust.com/FIA.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

