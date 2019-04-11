SAKURA Internet Adopts White Box Switch Solution, Featuring IP Infusion’s OcNOS Network Operating System, in their Data Center Service

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a leading provider of intelligent network software for telecom and data communications services, announced that SAKURA Internet, a Japan-based Internet infrastructure service provider selected IP Infusion’s OcNOS™ network operating system and Edgecore Networks open network switches in their data center to enable delivery of advanced services.

Through APRESIA Systems, Ltd., an IP Infusion’s reseller partner in Japan, SAKURA selected disaggregated networking solution based on the OcNOS network operating system and Edgecore Networks AS4610-54T 1GbE and AS5812-54X 10GbE Top-of-Rack (ToR) switches.

OcNOS is the industry’s first full-featured modular extensible network OS for white box open networking solutions offering advanced capabilities such as extensive switching and routing protocol support ranging from Layer 2, Layer 3 to MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching), and APIs/protocols for SDN (software defined networking). OcNOS features hybrid, centralized or distributed network support; scalable, modular high-performance network; and a robust data plane built on merchant silicon.

“We selected IP Infusion’s OcNOS network operating system for the infrastructure of our data center services because of its track record in providing extensive technology capabilities to its global customer base,” said Masayuki Inoue, Middleware Group Manager of Technology Division, SAKURA Internet. “By adopting the disaggregated solution based on IP Infusion and Edgecore Networks, we will be able to meet the demands for building flexible cloud network infrastructure.”

“SAKURA is the first adoption of the white box solution with OcNOS on a large scale in the Japan market and will serve as an excellent use case model to apply for data center services in Japan,” said Atsushi Ogata, CEO and president of IP Infusion. “SAKURA will continue to be an important customer as we expand the NOS functions and the line of support hardware for future SAKURA Internet data center service and other customers.”

“Edgecore Networks continues to provide open networking solutions for a wide range of use cases for data center, service provider and enterprise network operators. We are pleased to be working with IP Infusion to meet SAKURA Internet strict requirements for data center services,” said George Tchaparian, CEO, Edgecore Networks. “The combination of the robust OcNOS software features and Edgecore high-performance switches brings significant business and technology benefits to SAKURA with a new open networking infrastructure.”

About SAKURA Internet, Inc.

SAKURA Internet Inc. has been engaged in data center operations since the dawn of Japan's Internet era. Bandwidth plays an important role in communications environments, and SAKURA Internet, as one of Japan's largest domestic operators, has a combined bandwidth of 1.14 Tbps (as of March 2019). In addition to Internet infrastructure services offering excellent cost performance, such as "Sakura Rental Server," "Sakura VPS," "Sakura Cloud," and "Sakura Dedicated Server," it also provides services meeting the needs of a wide range of customers, from individuals to corporations and enterprises, such as the "Koukaryoku Computing," which uses optimal GPUs for AI and deep learning development.

Headquarters: 4-20 Ofukacho, Kita-ku, Osaka, Osaka Prefecture

Founded: December 23, 1996

Employees: 471

Capital: 2,256,920,000 yen

Net sales: 17,033,370,000 yen (for the year ended March 31, 2018)

URL: https://www.sakura.ad.jp/

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for the Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking providing a full line of open WiFi access points, packet transponders, virtual PON OLTs, and 1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 100G and 400G OCP AcceptedTM switches that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion, the leader in disaggregated networking solutions, delivers enterprise and carrier-grade software solutions allowing network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion’s OcNOS, the industry’s first enterprise and carrier-grade network operating system for Open Compute hardware, allows for easier implementation of large-scale IT networks, and offers customers white box solutions to deploy more quickly. VirNOS, an NFV-based software platform, provides carriers and enterprises with a cost-effective network OS approach to implement and manage their networking services. With the OcNOS and VirNOS network operating systems, both powered by ZebOS, IP Infusion offers network operators, carriers, and enterprises with the physical and virtual software solutions they need to achieve the disaggregated networking model. Over 300 customers worldwide, including major networking equipment manufacturers, use IP Infusion’s respected ZebOS platform to build networks to address the evolving needs of cloud, carrier and mobile networking. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

