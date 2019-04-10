Elizabeth and James and Kohl’s Announce Exclusive Partnership

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elizabeth and James and Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today announced an exclusive partnership to bring the Elizabeth and James brand, founded by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, to Kohl’s stores nationwide and Kohls.com. Kohl’s will be the exclusive retailer of Elizabeth and James apparel, handbags and accessories bringing the brand’s high-quality, trend-forward pieces to women across the country.

“Our vision for Elizabeth and James is to deliver a lifestyle brand that offers women access to premium fashion at an affordable price without sacrificing quality and fit,” said Mary-Kate Olsen. “Kohl’s is the right partner to take our brand into a new era, while staying true to the high-quality, fashion-forward designs that our loyal brand enthusiasts expect from us. Leveraging Kohl’s extensive store network and digital platform will also allow us to reach a much larger audience than we have in the past and for this we are particularly excited.”

“Kohl’s is doing a great job with innovation and thinking differently about omnichannel retail. We have always seen Elizabeth and James speaking to a much larger audience and this new business model with Kohl's will allow us to achieve that," said Ashley Olsen. "Mary-Kate and I are excited to work with them building out additional lifestyle categories and curating spaces that will bring a new shopping experience to our customer."

“We’re excited to partner with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, two highly-regarded designers in the fashion industry, to bring the Elizabeth and James brand to Kohl’s customers nationwide,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “This is another great example of how we are bringing newness and fashion relevancy to the millions of women who shop Kohl’s. We also know that Elizabeth and James will support our efforts to drive new customers, particularly millennials, to Kohl’s.”

“With sophisticated, modern apparel and accessories, Elizabeth and James at Kohl’s will heighten what it means to make fashion accessible,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “The addition of the esteemed Elizabeth and James brand and its elevated design aesthetic builds on our continued work to evolve our brand portfolio and deliver a strong pipeline of new offerings.”

Elizabeth and James will continue to operate as an independent business, led by founders and co-creative directors Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. As two of the most innovative and influential entrepreneurs in the world of fashion, Mary-Kate and Ashley will continue serving as creative directors of Elizabeth and James, leading the design and development of its seasonal collections.

The Elizabeth and James collection featuring apparel, handbags, accessories, and beauty will be available beginning this holiday season at the majority of Kohl’s stores and on Kohls.com. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, together with Kohl’s, will lead the Elizabeth and James product design, which will be managed out of Kohl's New York Design Office.

Elizabeth and James joins Kohl’s roster of millennial-loved brands, including Nine West launching in Fall 2019 and POPSUGAR at Kohl’s, which launched in September 2018. These brands join Kohl’s portfolio of top brands, including LC Lauren Conrad, Simply Vera Vera Wang, Apt. 9, Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Levis, New Balance, and more.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Kohl's intends forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” "will," "should," "anticipates," “plans,” or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Kohl's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those that are described in Item 1A in Kohl's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be supplemented from time-to-time in Kohl's other filings with the SEC, all of which are expressly incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohl’s undertakes no obligation to update them.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

About Elizabeth & James

Owners and designers Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen launched Elizabeth and James fall 2007. The lifestyle brand encompasses women’s apparel, jewelry, eyewear, handbags, fragrance, watches and vintage. Elizabeth and James is a favorite among influencers and top US and international media.