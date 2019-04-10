One Night Signs The Hoxton Hotels

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Night, the fastest growing mobile app for last-minute hotel bookings, continues to partner with the best independent, lifestyle hotels by signing The Hoxton hotels in the U.S. and London.

To celebrate the partnership, One Night is teaming with The Hoxton to host a series of next-generation speed dating events at The Hoxton hotels in Williamsburg, Portland, Chicago, and London. The events will be open to all sexual orientations with the first taking place at The Hoxton, Williamsburg on April 23rd, 2019.

Jimmy Suh, President and Co-founder comments, “We chose to celebrate the signing of The Hoxton with a series of speed dating events that showcase how we can use technology to foster IRL connections, further highlighting the spontaneous nature of One Night and the incredible experiences our hotels offer.”

Kevin Osterhaus, executive Vice President of Hoxton states, ”We’re very excited to be working with One Night. They have a unique ability to drive assured incremental revenue while heightening the hotel brand’s equity with their creative design and marketing.

The Hoxton is also is featured on One Night this month with an exclusive $99 rate for all its U.S. hotels and 99 GBP for its London hotels. The offer expires on April 23rd, 2019.

About One Night:

Launched in late 2016, One Night is a same-day hotel booking app operating in 17 cities with a curated list of over 200 experientially driven hotels. Each and every hotel on the app has been hand-selected for having the most unique experiences in their city.

One Night guarantees its users the lowest rates at its hotels, plus a chance to maximize their hotel experiences with hour-by-hour timelines of insider travel tips. One Night was created to be the most trusted distribution channel for both hotels and travelers alike. By the end of 2019, the app will be in 30 cities with over 300 hotels and in its next iteration, One Night Inc. plans to capitalize on its growing network of hotel partners and customers to launch a new distribution channel that will produce the next generation of travel agents. www.onenight.com