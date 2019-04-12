CORRECTING and REPLACING One Night and The Hoxton Take Dating Offline

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release dated April 10, 2019 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

ONE NIGHT AND THE HOXTON TAKE DATING OFFLINE

Today, One Night, the fastest growing mobile app for last-minute hotel bookings, announced its latest partnership with The Hoxton hotels across the US and in London with an exclusive $99/£99 rate through April 23rd, 2019. This latest collaboration shows One Night’s ongoing commitment to partner with the best independent, lifestyle hotels, across the U.S. and select international markets.

To celebrate the partnership, One Night is teaming up with The Hoxton to host a next-generation speed dating event at The Hoxton, Williamsburg. The event will be open to all sexual orientations hosted on April 23rd, 2019.

Jimmy Suh, President and Co-founder of One Night commented, “We chose to celebrate the signing of The Hoxton with a series of speed dating events that showcase how we can use technology to foster IRL connections, further highlighting the spontaneous nature of One Night and the incredible experiences our hotels offer.”

Kevin Osterhaus, Chief Operating Officer of The Hoxton said, “Our partnership with One Night is a natural fit for The Hoxton. Our guests are always on the lookout for new ways to travel, and we’re excited to meet new guests through this platform.”

About One Night:

Launched in late 2016, One Night is a same-day hotel booking app operating in 17 cities with a curated list of over 200 experientially driven hotels. Each and every hotel on the app has been hand-selected for having the most unique experiences in their city.

One Night guarantees its users the lowest rates at its hotels, plus a chance to maximize their hotel experiences with hour-by-hour timelines of insider travel tips. One Night was created to be the most trusted distribution channel for both hotels and travelers alike. By the end of 2019, the app will be in 30 cities with over 300 hotels and in its next iteration, One Night Inc. plans to capitalize on its growing network of hotel partners and customers to launch a new distribution channel that will produce the next generation of travel agents. www.onenight.com

About The Hoxton:

The Hoxton is a series of open house hotels inspired by the diversity and originality of the streets and scenes that surround them. Just like our doors, our minds are open too. Ever since we opened our first hotel in Shoreditch, East London, way back in 2006, we’ve never just been about offering a bed for the night. We want to be more than that: providing a place where guests can hang out alongside the locals and submerse themselves in the neighborhood with vibrant, welcoming public spaces. Then there's our eclectic program of monthly events, where we bring the outside in, and work with local creatives to curate events unique to each location. The Hoxton, Holborn opened in 2014, followed by The Hoxton, Amsterdam in 2015, and The Hoxton, Paris in summer 2017. The Hoxton, Williamsburg was the first U.S. opening, followed by Portland and Chicago, with Downtown LA and Southwark (London) all in the pipeline. www.thehoxton.com