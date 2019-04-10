VSE Aviation Chosen as Honeywell’s 2018 Aerospace Channel Partner of the Year and 2018 Distributor Channel Partner of the Year

CARROLLTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VSE Aviation, Inc. (VAI), a subsidiary of VSE Corporation, has been chosen by Honeywell Aerospace as its 2018 Aerospace Channel Partner of the Year and as the company’s 2018 Distributor Channel Partner of the Year.

“VSE Aviation has proven to be a valuable partner and we are delighted that they share the same vision in meeting our high industry standards to provide the best support to our customers,” stated Brian Davis, vice president, Airlines, Asia Pacific, Honeywell Aerospace. “The aviation industry is rapidly growing. We are excited to see more business growth with our partnership and are confident that our customers will continue to benefit from VSE’s strategic and strong distribution support.”

VSE Aviation operates seven aerospace companies, five of which hold Honeywell approvals. VAI’s aggressive growth is exemplified in the 2018 opening of its distribution center in Singapore which is a global distributor for Honeywell Display Units used onboard Boeing 737 and 777 aircraft and for the LASEREF® IV inertial navigation upgrade system used in Business & General Aviation aircraft.

“It is a great honor for VSE Aviation and our parent VSE Corporation to be acknowledged for its contribution to Honeywell’s success,” commented Paul Goffredi, VSE Aviation President and COO. “Our Sr. Vice President, Rishiraj Singh has worked tirelessly to grow our relationship with Honeywell and we are pleased to have such a close working relationship with this industry leader.”

The awards are given annually to recognize good performance and partnership in five key areas: Growth, Working Capital, Cost to Serve, End User Support, Behaviors and Future Potential.

“With the ongoing growth and vitality of the aviation sector, especially as it relates to the commercial airline industry, we think our timing and strategic placement of distribution centers in key global markets is a perfect complement to the support needs of operators,” commented Maurice Gauthier, VSE Corporation President and CEO.

In addition to its Singapore distribution center, VSE Aviation has similar capabilities in Germany and the United States of America.

About VSE Aviation

Established in 2015 by VSE Corporation, VSE Aviation, Inc. is a family of companies which includes 1st Choice Aerospace, APSCO (Air Parts & Supply Co.), CT Aerospace LLC, Kansas Aviation LLC, Prime Turbines LLC, VSE Aviation GmbH, and VSE Aviation Singapore PTE LTD specializing in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and parts supply for commercial, corporate, government and military. For additional information regarding VSE Aviation services and products, please contact Karen Goode at +1 (972) 406-2153.

About VSE Corporation

Established in 1959, VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) is a diversified products and services company providing logistics solutions with integrity, agility, and value. VSE is dedicated to making our federal and commercial clients successful by delivering innovative solutions for vehicle, ship, and aircraft sustainment, supply chain management, platform modernization, mission enhancement, and program management, and providing energy, IT, and consulting services. For additional information regarding VSE services and products, please see the Company's web site at www.vsecorp.com or contact Christine Kaineg, VSE Investor Relations, at (703) 329-3263.