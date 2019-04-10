SAIC Wins NASA Safety, Mission Assurance Engineering Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NASA awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) the Safety and Mission Assurance Engineering Contract (SMAEC) II worth up to $292 million. Under this contract, SAIC will continue to provide safety engineering, reliability engineering, quality engineering, quality assurance, and software assurance in support of NASA programs and projects at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and White Sands Test Facility in New Mexico.

“SAIC has a proud legacy of providing NASA with the services and solutions they need to keep our astronauts safe and ensure their mission-critical needs are met,” said SAIC’s Bob Genter, executive vice president and general manager of the Civilian Markets Customer Group. “NASA has entrusted our team for more than 20 years and we are grateful for the confidence they placed in us to help enable the future of space exploration.”

Under SMAEC II, SAIC will provide services to the International Space Station, Orion and Commercial Crew Programs, and the Extravehicular Activity Project Office. Services also may be provided at other NASA centers, government facilities, contractor or subcontractor locations, or vendor facilities in the U.S. and abroad.

SMAEC II is a single award, cost-plus-award-fee contract that includes core, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, and level of effort elements. The contract has a two-year base period, followed by two-year option one and one-year option two.

