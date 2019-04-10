Blue Sage Solutions Integrates with Optimal Blue’s Real-time Pricing & Locking APIs to Streamline Loan Origination Process

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optimal Blue, the leading provider of secondary marketing automation and services in the mortgage industry, announced today the certification of multiple integrations with Blue Sage Solutions’ sophisticated, multi-channel digital lending platform. Through seamless integrations with Optimal Blue’s product eligibility and pricing platform, Blue Sage now enables wholesale, correspondent, and retail lenders to receive real-time, compliant pricing scenarios regardless of their business channel.

Enabled through Optimal Blue’s highly unique and advanced RESTful API endpoints, these integrations provide “lights-out” automation for any type of lender to deliver a modern, timely and personalized experience that meets the expectations of today’s mortgage consumer while improving transparency. Without ever leaving the Blue Sage Solutions platform, loan officers can easily generate individual scenarios, quickly launch an application, and lock the loan when appropriate. The integration also streamlines the mortgage process, enhances loan officer productivity, and reduces costs along the way.

“Partnering with an industry leader like Optimal Blue is an opportunity to drive mortgage process automation through our combined, best-of-breed technologies and resources,” explained Joe Langner, CEO of Blue Sage Solutions. “Because Blue Sage handles multiple loan channels, this integration delivers the right information to today’s borrowers at the right time in the loan process and does it for a wider range of lenders than competing mortgage platforms. Our partnership also reflects Blue Sage’s steadfast commitment to ongoing innovation, modernizing the mortgage process through lights-out technology.”

“We are proud to announce the certification of multiple pricing and lock integrations across the Blue Sage Solutions platform,” said Bob Brandt, Vice President of Marketing and Alliances at Optimal Blue. “Our partnership with Blue Sage furthers our goal of system-to-system automation with the industry’s leading solutions, bringing a single source of pricing for every client and user, across every system.”

ABOUT OPTIMAL BLUE

Optimal Blue, a financial technology company, operates the nation’s largest Digital Mortgage Marketplace, connecting a network of originators and investors and facilitating a broad set of secondary market interactions. The company’s technology solutions include product eligibility and pricing, lock desk automation, risk management, loan trading, and data and analytics. More than $750 billion of transactions are processed each year across the Optimal Blue platform. For more information, visit www.optimalblue.com.

ABOUT BLUE SAGE SOLUTIONS

Blue Sage is an innovative, cloud-based digital lending platform for retail, wholesale and correspondent lenders that provides a superior lending experience for every borrower. The company’s technology is 100% browser-based and provides end-to-end functionality for the entire lending and fulfillment process, regardless of channel. All Blue Sage solutions include mobile applications and are delivered through a secure, fully managed cloud service. The company’s technology was developed over the past four years by the founders of Palisades Technology Partners, developers of Impact, the first end-to-end web-based loan platform which was used by five of the 10 largest U.S. originators. Blue Sage Solutions is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bluesageusa.com.