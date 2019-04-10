CCNP and MediaKind Expand Partnership to Enable HD Digital Terrestrial Distribution to Over 30 Million Viewers across Colombia

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediaKind, a global media technology leader, announces that CCNP (Consorcio Canales Nacionales Privados) has chosen MediaKind’s Aquila direct to consumer solution to provide best in class Live Encoding and ultimate picture quality on CCNP’s national feed for digital distribution services to consumers across Colombia.

The implementation of Aquila combines MediaKind’s video processing system, AVP4000, and video decoders, RX8200 and RX8330, as well as associated professional services and local support led by Balum.

Clayton Cruz, Senior Vice President, Latin America, MediaKind, says: “We are excited about the opportunity to bring our Aquila direct to consumer experience solution to CCNP’s consumers across Colombia. Our partnership with CCNP will enable these consumers to obtain better HD resolution experience across multiple cities, to over 30 million viewers nationally, fortifying our marketshare in DTT segment.”

We are MediaKind, a global leader of media technology and services, established as a joint venture between One Equity Partners and Ericsson. Our mission is to be the first choice among service providers, operators, content owners and broadcasters looking to deliver immersive media experiences. Drawing on our longstanding industry heritage, we are driving next-generation live and on-demand, mobile and multiscreen media experiences for everyone, everywhere. Our end-to-end portfolio of media solutions include Emmy award-winning video compression solutions for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution; advertising and content personalization solutions; high efficiency cloud DVR; and TV and video delivery platforms.