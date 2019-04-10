Entisys360 Awarded State of California Enterprise Technology Contracts

CONCORD, Calif. & SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entisys360, an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in data center transformation, automation, security and virtualization solutions, today announced that it is one of multiple companies awarded California Enterprise Technology Contracts by the State of California.

Entisys360 was one of several technology providers to be awarded contracts from which State and participating local government agencies, including the State of California executive branch, county and city governments, and state-funded colleges and universities, can procure Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)-specific enterprise-class equipment and related services at pre-negotiated contract discounts off Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). The use of the contracts is mandatory for most State agencies looking to acquire enterprise technology hardware. Under the terms of the agreement, Entisys360, working in cooperation with the State of California and its certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE) Partner, Granite Data Solutions (GDS), will deliver products and services from HPE, Luminex and StorageCraft.

“With more than three decades of experience serving some of California’s most prominent businesses and organizations, we have the technical and operational support experience needed to fuel our clients’ technology transformations,” said Mike Strohl, CEO, Entisys360. “Our solutions and services offerings include the latest technology innovations and are designed to take our clients into the future and beyond. Further, we understand the needs of government agencies when it comes to enterprise technology deployments and we want to make a difference for them by providing an exceptional experience like no other.”

Scope of Offerings Includes Hardware, Software, Accessories and Services

Participating agencies will have access to the HPE, Luminex and StorageCraft products and IT services covered by these statewide contracts.

The State of California defines enterprise technology as all data center equipment (equipment in a data center and equipment that can interface with a data center), such as servers, storage, converged and hyper-converged systems, and networking. Though hardware is the primary focus of the Enterprise Technology contracts, software, accessories, warranty support and professional services are also available via these contracts.

As a trusted advisor in the deployment of advanced infrastructure and virtualization, Entisys360 has a proven track record built on decades of relevant expertise. Among the many distinctions Entisys360 holds are Citrix Platinum Partner; Cisco Premier Partner; VMware Premier Partner; HPE Platinum Partner, NetApp Gold Partner; Microsoft Gold Partner; and Red Hat Advanced Partner.

For more information on the California Enterprise Technology Contracts and how to work with Entisys360, visit http://www.ca-etc.com.

About Entisys360

Entisys360 is an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in data center transformation, automation, security and virtualization solutions. Through state-of-the-art methodologies and broad solutions and services offerings, Entisys360 expertly solves its clients’ most pressing IT and business challenges.

With more than three decades of experience, Entisys360 has become a trusted advisor to some of the most prominent companies in California. Offering professional support services, managed services, consulting and engineering services, Entisys360 not only serves government agencies and educational institutions, but also focuses on mid-tier and enterprises within the healthcare, financial and legal services sectors.

Entisys360 is a member of M7 Global Partners, a national network of the country’s leading IT consultants dedicated to delivering datacenter and desktop solutions with an emphasis on virtualization solutions for mid-tier and enterprise clients and government agencies. M7 members also include AEC Group, Gotham Technology Group, Hogan Consulting Group, IntraSystems and IPM.

The Entisys360 corporate headquarter office is in Concord, Calif., with its public sector division located in Sacramento, Calif. Entisys360 also has regional offices in Irvine, Calif., Pasadena, Calif. and San Diego, Calif. For more information, visit www.entisys360.com or call 1-877-ENTISYS (877-368-4797).