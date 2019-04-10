CIM Group Announces that Affiliates of Cole Office & Industrial REIT (CCIT II) Have Closed on the Sale of 18 Industrial Properties for Approximately $625 Million

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certain wholly owned subsidiaries of Cole Corporate Income Operating Partnership II, LP, of which Cole Office & Industrial REIT (CCIT II), Inc. (“CCIT II” or the “REIT”), a publicly registered non-listed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that primarily owns and operates net-lease commercial real estate across the office and industrial sectors, is the sole general partner, and owns, directly or indirectly, 100% of the partnership interests, have closed on the previously announced sale of 18 industrial properties to Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (“ILPT”) for $624.7 million. The transaction includes $567.7 million in cash and the assumption of a $57.0 million loan by ILPT.

“CCIT II intends to deploy the net sale proceeds to further position the portfolio to maximize shareholder value,” said Bill Miller, President of CCO Capital, LLC, a registered broker-dealer owned by CIM Group and dealer manager for CCIT II.

Following the close of the transaction, CCIT II’s portfolio now consists of 17 office properties and one industrial property encompassing approximately 2.8 million gross rentable square feet of commercial space across nine states. The assets are 100.0% leased with a weighted average lease term of 9.0 years and represent 17 tenant concepts and 11 industry sectors, with 66% of rental revenues derived from investment-grade tenants. Major tenants in the portfolio include Keurig Green Mountain, Dow Chemical, Freeport-McMoRan and Traveler’s Insurance.

“Going forward, we believe the REIT is well-positioned to achieve its investment objectives based on the portfolio’s diversification, overall credit quality and tenant roster,” said Mark Selman, Managing Director for Portfolio Oversight at CIM Group. “Proceeds from the sale will be used for the acquisition of additional high-quality net-lease properties, the repayment of debt and for other general corporate purposes.”

Eastdil Secured represented CCIT II in the transaction.

About Cole Office & Industrial REIT (CCIT II)

CCIT II is a public, non-listed REIT formed in 2013 that primarily owns and operates income-producing, single-tenant corporate office and industrial properties subject to long-term net leases with national or regional creditworthy tenants. CCIT II seeks to provide access to high-quality commercial real estate assets, providing current income, reduced overall portfolio volatility and the potential for capital appreciation for its shareholders. CCIT II is sponsored by an affiliate of CIM Group, LLC.

About CIM Group®

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator and lender. Since 1994, CIM has managed more than $60 billion of projects in communities across the Americas on behalf of its own account and for its partners, co-investors and shareholders. CIM’s broad in-house expertise includes decades of research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management experience in real assets located in densely-populated communities, net-lease assets and other associated credit strategies. Using its disciplined approach and extensive in-house expertise, CIM seeks to create value in projects, which ultimately enhances communities. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT (Nasdaq: ILPT) is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

