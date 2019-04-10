AVANT Communications and Versa Networks Partner to Offer Versa Secure Cloud IP Software Solutions Through AVANT’s Network of Trusted Advisors

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE - AVANT Communications (“AVANT”), a master agent and leader in channel sales enablement of next generation technology solutions, and Versa Networks, innovator of the Secure Cloud IP Platform, today announced a partnership that will drive secure SD-WAN and related channel sales across AVANT’s sub-agent universe.

AVANT’s growing ecosystem of channel sales professionals, known as Trusted Advisors, help enterprises navigate today’s fast changing IT landscape to empower customers to make the right technology choices to solve today’s business problems.

The agreement between Versa and AVANT will enable AVANT’s extensive network of Trusted Advisors to help businesses achieve the right level of security and connectivity across their distributed environments. A recent survey of 300 enterprise technology decision makers completed by AVANT found that SD-WAN is the most disruptive technology being implemented for digital transformation today. AVANT’s SD-WAN sales have a 99% CAGR over the past two years, catapulting it to become one of the largest SD-WAN channel sales companies in the industry.

“ Both Versa and AVANT are committed to enabling and accelerating digital transformation, and by joining forces we will be even more effective in our pursuit of this goal,” said Ian Kieninger, CEO and co-founder of AVANT. “ Our network of Trusted Advisors will be key to opening Versa’s cutting-edge solutions to new markets. AVANT is already a leader in providing SD-WAN solutions through the channel, and SD-WAN is in fact the fastest growing segment in AVANT’s extensive portfolio of IT solutions. Adding Versa’s innovative SD-WAN and security offerings will help our Trusted Advisors drive sales in some of the fastest-growing sectors of the information technology industry.”

As enterprises look to the cloud for their digital transformation, the network on-ramp for each branch is now the Internet which means branch level security is critical. Versa’s Secure Cloud IP solution combines the industries most sophisticated SD-WAN capability with a full security stack, including an award-winning next-generation firewall and UTM capability. With full application-level visibility and real-time best path application-level routing and back-up, Versa’s SD-WAN solution brings unprecedented control, efficiency and resiliency to cloud-oriented branch office networks.

“ The complexity of the traditional WAN architecture is overly expensive, performance inhibiting, and counterproductive to fueling a cloud-centric digital transformation,” said Rob Mustarde, SVP-Sales, Versa Networks. “ The relationship we’re forging with AVANT enables partners and customers to leverage innovative WAN-edge capabilities that accelerate business impact and agile operations by extending broader market coverage of Versa’s powerful software-defined infrastructure solutions.”

Partnering with a channel sales enablement partner like AVANT is a strategic move by Versa to expand adoption of its next generation cloud, networking and security services. AVANT’s fully-enabled and driven network of Trusted Advisors will assist Versa in its efforts to help companies achieve their goals around connectivity and security.

For more information on AVANT, please visit: https://www.goavant.net

For more information on Versa, please visit: https://www.versa-networks.com

About AVANT Communications

AVANT Communications is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next generation technologies. AVANT adds unique value with its focus and expertise in channel sales assistance, sales training, sales guidance, and sales tools to fuel IT services business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks is the innovator of Secure Cloud IP architecture, a next-generation software platform that delivers integrated cloud, networking and security services. Versa’s visionary solution, with an unrivalled depth of features and capabilities, enables enterprises to transition off legacy WANs to achieve business agility, branch modernization, and TCO advantages toward their digital transformation journeys. The company has transacted over 150,000 software licenses through service providers, partners and enterprises globally. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and Liberty Global Ventures.