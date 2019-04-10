DISCO selected as ediscovery partner for Zostavax shingles vaccine multidistrict litigation.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A plaintiff steering committee (PSC) co-led by Morgan & Morgan and Sadaka Associates, LLC selected cloud legaltech leader DISCO as its ediscovery solution for the Zostavax shingles vaccine multidistrict litigation.

In preparation for the litigation, the PSC evaluated multiple solutions for review and other ediscovery services to empower the eight law firms to prosecute the case on behalf of all of the plaintiffs in the country with cases filed in federal court. A fast, intuitive discovery platform was critical to ensure timely review of information, while providing a simple way to easily identify the most important documents for the lawsuit. The PSC went through a robust vetting process, also consulting firms not associated with the Zostavax litigation about their experiences with ediscovery solutions.

DISCO was selected not only for its superior cloud-based discovery platform, but also for the company’s deep expertise working with plaintiffs in mass torts litigation. No other solution matched DISCO’s speed and ease of use, nor provided the capabilities to address the case’s large scale document review requirements.

“DISCO understands the challenges attorneys face in mass tort litigation and the unique discovery demands we need to address,” said Morgan & Morgan Partner Michael Goetz. “Mass tort cases are won on handfuls of documents, and DISCO’s products and services team is exceptional at helping plaintiffs find critical documents quickly and easily so we can focus on the merits of the case and helping our clients find justice.”

The PSC also highlighted DISCO’s artificial intelligence as a key differentiator for interrogating adverse party productions. DISCO’s AI brings an unrivaled speed and accuracy to finding the outcome determinative documents that enhance testimony and ultimately improve case results for plaintiffs.

“As trial lawyers fight for justice for their clients, the ability to quickly uncover facts and build winning narratives can be the determining factor in achieving victory,” said DISCO Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Shimek. “DISCO has a deep understanding of successful plaintiff firms’ business and how their discovery challenges differ from their defense counterparts. DISCO makes investing in your client’s recovery accessible, straightforward and predictable.”

