Walgreens and VillageMD to Offer Primary Care Services in the Houston area

DEERFIELD, Ill. & HOUSTON & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walgreens and VillageMD, a leading national provider of primary care, today announced a collaboration focused on providing adult patients in the Houston community with a transformative primary care experience.

VillageMD will operate state-of-the-art primary care clinics next to five Walgreens stores in the Houston area, with the first locations scheduled to open by the end of 2019. The conveniently located clinics, branded ‘Village Medical at Walgreens,’ will provide comprehensive primary care services, integrated tightly with pharmacists, nurses and social workers to meet the full suite of patient needs. The clinics will be comprised of 2,500 square feet to serve the full adult continuum, including seniors.

The two companies continue to explore expansion of ‘Village Medical at Walgreens’ primary care clinics in Houston and other markets.

Village Medical at Walgreens patients will benefit from VillageMD’s patent-pending docOS system, which integrates data and technology to give patients the best care possible with a 360-degree view of their health needs. docOS identifies missing diagnoses and gaps in health, allowing doctors and patients to better manage the chronic conditions that impede health and drive costs in the healthcare system. The advanced technology includes an easy and convenient check in either by phone or a kiosk, home-based monitoring, and tele-medicine.

“This collaboration with VillageMD demonstrates our ongoing commitment to create neighborhood health destinations that bring affordable health care services to customers and provide a differentiated patient experience to the communities we serve,” said Pat Carroll, M.D., Walgreens chief medical officer and group vice president, healthcare services and clinical programs.

“VillageMD has a strong track record nationally of improving outcomes and reducing the cost of healthcare through their transformative primary care model. With more than 120 primary care physicians in their medical group in Houston, we look forward to working with them as we focus on the health and well-being of the community,” added Carroll.

“The integration of primary care and pharmacy is yet another example of the value-based commitment that Walgreens and VillageMD demonstrate to customers, patients and the broader healthcare landscape,” said Tim Barry, CEO of VillageMD. “We are honored to collaborate with such a trusted partner in the lives of so many Americans.”

About VillageMD

VillageMD is a leading provider of health care for organizations moving toward a primary care-led, high-value clinical model. The VillageMD solution provides the tools, technology, operations, and staffing support needed for physicians to drive the highest quality clinical results across a population. VillageMD works with physician groups, independent practice associations, and health systems to improve quality, deliver a first-rate patient experience, and lower costs in the communities they serve. It has grown to include more than 2,500 physicians across eight markets, and is responsible for approximately 500,000 lives and $2.8 billion in healthcare spending. www.villageMD.com

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA), the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day, using the most convenient, multichannel access to consumer goods and services and trusted, cost-effective pharmacy, health and wellness services and advice. As of August 31, 2018, Walgreens operates 9,560 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Approximately 400 Walgreens stores offer Healthcare Clinic or other provider retail clinic services.

