WP Engine and HubSpot Partner to Streamline Digital Experiences

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WP Engine, the WordPress Digital Experience Platform, and HubSpot, a leading growth platform, today announced a partnership to help WP Engine’s customers create amazing digital experiences by providing a bundle of HubSpot’s top-rated platform including marketing, sales, service, and customer relationship management (CRM) software for their WordPress sites.

Brands and agencies need a simple solution that can incorporate multiple aspects of marketing automation without relying on expensive and time-intensive customizations across an increasingly complex martech stack. Whether new to HubSpot or already power users, the powerful combination of the HubSpot CRM and the WordPress plugin on WP Engine allows brands and agencies to easily connect their WP Engine websites to their HubSpot account. It is the all-in-one WordPress solution for capturing leads, building an email list, and managing customer relationships.

“WP Engine and HubSpot are an outstanding combination for our customers and we are excited to work with a leading marketing, sales, service, and CRM platform like HubSpot,” said Mary Ellen Dugan, Chief Marketing Officer at WP Engine. “Developers and marketing teams on WordPress will enjoy the ability to create and deliver with the tools they love today and the clear, streamlined support path from a single vendor. The HubSpot plugin promises to unify the experience between CRM, marketing, and WP Engine’s digital experience platform for our mutual customers, providing greater visibility into all the ways a brand has to grow its business.”

WP Engine + HubSpot: A Winning Combination

Today, every company must address the same four core marketing goals: attract, engage, delight, and optimize to fuel business success. The hub around which all of this turns is a company’s website - its growth engine which increasingly is powered by WordPress. In fact, WordPress is the Content Management System (CMS) that drives over 33% of all the websites on the Internet.

For transforming WordPress websites into lead-generation and conversion machines, HubSpot offers analytics and data tracking that helps brands and agencies maximize the entire customer journey. The HubSpot plugin for WordPress will provide users on WP Engine’s digital experience platform an analytics dashboard, facilitate easy form creation, assist in demand generation, allow users to easily add live chat to their website, and let them see everything about their contacts all in one place.

For more information about what the HubSpot WordPress plugin can do on the WP Engine digital experience platform, go to https://wpengine.com/blog/hubspot-wordpress-a-winning-combination/.

