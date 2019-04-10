Kenmore Brand Selects Ayla Networks to Support Growing Smart Appliance Line

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ayla Networks announced today that it has been selected to support the Kenmore brand’s smart appliances and connect its new products to the IoT.

“This is a great partnership because it enables our customers to control their appliances through the Kenmore app, as well as monitor and view remote diagnostics,” said Peter Boutros, president of Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands and chief brand officer for Sears and Kmart. “Utilizing the diagnostic information enables our Sears call centers to help customers solve issues over the phone and also helps our Sears Home Services technicians repair appliances more frequently on the first visit to a member’s home.”

“Kenmore is one of the most trusted brands in the world, and we applaud them for trusting Ayla Networks with their IoT business,” said Jonathan Cobb, CEO of Ayla Networks. “For Kenmore and other leading brands, we’re bringing to bear our unique future-proofed technology to deliver better business outcomes including a superior customer experience.”

In addition to time-to-market considerations, Kenmore chose the Ayla platform for its ease of IoT connectivity to Kenmore’s own cloud; the flexibility to support the full breadth of the brand’s current and future products; and the ability to provide Kenmore customers with the convenience of a single mobile app to manage all of their Kenmore smart products.

By using the Ayla platform, Kenmore can achieve the following benefits:

Easier and more cost-effective development of secure connected products. Kenmore can take advantage of the Ayla IoT platform’s built-in integrations to add voice control to any of its connected products, with the click of a button. Ayla Networks’ pre-built embedded agents for Wi-Fi, cellular and gateway devices provide flexible options for edge device networking and security, thereby reducing both costs and time to market for connected products. And by using the scheduling functionality built into the Ayla IoT platform, Kenmore can deliver this important capability to its customers without adding to its smart appliance development time.

Kenmore can take advantage of the Ayla IoT platform’s built-in integrations to add voice control to any of its connected products, with the click of a button. Ayla Networks’ pre-built embedded agents for Wi-Fi, cellular and gateway devices provide flexible options for edge device networking and security, thereby reducing both costs and time to market for connected products. And by using the scheduling functionality built into the Ayla IoT platform, Kenmore can deliver this important capability to its customers without adding to its smart appliance development time. More efficient management of its connected products. Ayla Networks provides a single IoT command and control platform for connected products. Its enterprise-scale IoT device management and provisioning capabilities mean that Kenmore can provision and manage its smart products at scale.

Ayla Networks provides a single IoT command and control platform for connected products. Its enterprise-scale IoT device management and provisioning capabilities mean that Kenmore can provision and manage its smart products at scale. Automatic future-proofing for connected products. Because Ayla Networks keeps its IoT platform up-to-date as IoT standards and technologies evolve, customers can be confident that their Kenmore smart products will also remain up-to-date, especially in the areas of security and interoperability.

Because Ayla Networks keeps its IoT platform up-to-date as IoT standards and technologies evolve, customers can be confident that their Kenmore smart products will also remain up-to-date, especially in the areas of security and interoperability. Enhanced customer experience. Kenmore can use the Ayla platform to create a single mobile app to interact with multiple Kenmore products, thereby giving customers an enhanced experience.

About the Kenmore Brand

The Kenmore Brand is an industry leader in delivering trusted performance in the home with smart and stylish appliance innovations that help consumers do things quicker, easier and better. Recognized as a top appliance brand for over 100 years, the Kenmore brand continues to give consumers more time, efficiency and improved results for better living, with industry-leading products across small and larger appliance categories. For more information, visit www.kenmore.com, https://www.kenmore.com/press-kit/ or www.facebook.com/kenmore.

About Ayla Networks

Ayla Networks, a leading provider of edge connectivity, device management and application enablement for the Internet of Things (IoT), enables the world’s largest companies to connect any device, on any cloud, to any application. By leveraging the Ayla Agile IoT™ platform, customers are able to quickly productize future-proofed, connected products, while making device data usable for ongoing analytic insights and support for advanced business applications. For more information, visit www.aylanetworks.com.