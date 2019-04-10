FreightWaves Selects Predata for AI-Driven Risk Signals

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Predata, the predictive analytics company for geopolitical risk, today announced its integration with FreightWaves’ SONAR, the freight industry’s only market data and analytics platform. In doing so, Predata has built over 200 custom freight-specific signals that will be available to FreightWaves’ clients to assist them in anticipating previously unmeasurable transportation risks. This announcement comes on the heels of FreightWaves’ involvement in the launch of the world’s first-ever Trucking Freight Futures product.

The integration reflects how Predata technology can be seamlessly integrated with front-end trading systems and data providers. Predata’s AI-driven signals surface undiscovered concerns that have not been incorporated into a general consensus. With Predata’s unique dataset, SONAR users can quantify the potential impact of a variety of factors influencing the spot and futures pricing of trucking and freight.

“Our integration with FreightWaves represents a new application of our technology to the freight trucking industry,” said Hazem Dawani, CEO at Predata. “SONAR users will soon get insights into how both geopolitical macro risks and industry-specific risks could affect their operations and trading, such as concerns around shipping companies and major transit nodes.”

Craig Fuller, CEO of FreightWaves said, “With its unique insights, we are excited to incorporate Predata signals into our platform, especially given the recent launch of our Trucking Freight Futures. The SONAR platform continues to provide our customers with the most comprehensive data available for the freight and trucking industries.”

The FreightWaves SONAR platform is the industry’s first and only freight market data and analytics platform. It couples millions of freight market data points with the market intelligence of the FreightWaves team, allowing users to customize their analysis of the freight markets. FreightWaves' core customers are both freight industry professionals and financial institutions with direct and indirect exposure to the freight or related markets. For more information about FreightWaves SONAR, please visit: https://www.freightwaves.com/sonar.

For Predata, this continues the momentum from March, when the company announced that its alternative data set was live on Bloomberg’s “ready-to-use” enterprise data website, Bloomberg's Enterprise Access Point.

About Predata (@Predata)

Predata uncovers predictive behavior by applying machine learning techniques to online activity. The company has built the most comprehensive predictive analytics platform for geopolitical risk, enabling customers to discover, quantify and act on dynamic shifts in online behavior. The Predata platform provides users with quantitative measurements of digital concern and predictive indicators for different types of risk events for any given country or topic. For further information and use cases, visit www.predata.com.

About FreightWaves

FreightWaves is the leading provider of news, data and market analysis for the freight markets and is responsible for commercializing Trucking Freight Futures to industry participants to build awareness and market liquidity. The company’s news site, freightwaves.com, is the number one freight and logistics news site globally and receives 2.7X more on-site engagement than any other freight-related news site. The company’s SaaS product, SONAR, is the industry’s first and only freight market data and analytics platform. FreightWaves' core customers are both freight industry professionals and financial institutions with direct and indirect exposure to the freight or related markets. www.freightwaves.com