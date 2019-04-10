Halstrom Academy Announces Name Change to Futures Academy and Celebrates With Grand Re-Opening Events

See what parents and students have to say about their experiences at Futures Academy.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to innovative enhancements to its curriculum and one-to-one teaching model, and to better reflect its pioneering spirit, Halstrom Academy changed its name to Futures Academy, launched a new company website and introduced a new corporate identity this school year. Futures Academy will formally celebrate its new name and innovations at four Grand Re-Opening Events in April. Events will take place April 16 in San Diego, April 18 in Woodland Hills, April 23 in Walnut Creek and April 30 in Laguna/Mission Viejo. Each event will feature renowned inspirational speaker Devin C. Hughes, who will speak on “Reaching for Greatness: How to Empower Your Kids.”

For more than 30 years, the Halstrom name and logo represented the one-teacher to one-student model that the school founded following research from Oxford University and the University of Chicago. The school remains the leader in personalized, 1:1 education, but recently developed more innovative curriculum and programs that foster increased learning, happiness and connectedness among students.

“Our new name and new look better represent who we are and how our teachers, students, families and community are shaping the future together,” said Kelly Bozarth, Futures Academy Chief Executive Officer. “Our tagline ‘School Reimagined’ speaks to how we are redefining what education looks like and feels like for students. We look different, we teach differently, and we deliver next generation education in a ‘one size fits none’ model. We believe education should be personal and tailored to each student’s needs and strengths, and that every student should be known, seen and belong.”

For students who don’t thrive in a traditional classroom environment, Futures Academy offers a proven educational alternative through personalized one-to-one instruction tailored to their personal needs, educational goals and learning preferences. With a 94% college acceptance rate, Futures Academy not only helps students succeed in middle and high school but also prepares them for success in their post-secondary life.

Solid academic fundamentals are paired with learning how to learn, building successful study skills, and developing a growth mindset. Numerous campus activities provide leadership opportunities and allow students to engage outside the classroom. The new 21st Century Skills Elective program offers over seventy courses in emerging fields and encourages students to explore interests as they discover their strengths and purpose in life.

Futures Academy’s 16 California campuses are conveniently located in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Diego County.

Parents, students and industry professionals interested in attending the Grand Re-opening event should reserve their space by calling 866-590-8572 or visiting FuturesEvent.com.

About Devin C. Hughes

Devin C. Hughes is a highly sought-after inspirational speaker, author, consultant, and executive coach. An author of 19 books, his approach draws from the science of positive psychology, positive organizational research, neuroscience, mindset, and mindfulness. Devin has lectured in more than 15 countries and has worked with some of the world’s most dynamic companies and organizations including the Secret Service, IRS, Nationwide, Prudential, Marriott, Cal Berkeley and many colleges and universities, among an assortment of profit and non-profit organizations.

About Futures Academy

Since 1985, Futures Academy’s one-to-one teaching model has helped more than 19,000 students in grades 6-12 achieve educational success. Futures Academy offers an alternative to the traditional classroom and helps students develop the knowledge, skills, mindsets, character, and habits needed to achieve personal goals. Futures Academy is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and offers more than 170 courses including 27 Honors and 18 Advanced Placement (AP). Students may enroll anytime as courses are offered year-round at 16 campuses throughout California. For more information visit www.Futures.edu. Follow Futures Academy on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram to see the school in action.