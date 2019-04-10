Accenture and Google Cloud Expand Strategic Collaboration, Announce New Enterprise Solutions in Customer Experience Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GOOGLE CLOUD NEXT -- Expanding the scope of the Accenture Google Cloud Business Group, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Google Cloud, part of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL), today announced the companies are collaborating on solutions to help enterprises modernize and improve their customers’ experiences in three main areas: enabling multi-channel customer interactions, improving data management, and creating services for hyper-personalization in marketing, sales and services.

The first priority area of focus is to help clients enable multi-channel customer interactions and improve access to self-service and issue resolution capabilities, while decreasing the cost to service each customer. The effort will leverage Google Cloud’s data and AI capabilities, specifically the Contact Center AI (CCAI) solution, which enables end-to-end customer interaction across voice and digital channels.

In addition to improving the end-user experience, Accenture will leverage Google Cloud’s AI and data management capabilities to build solutions that will help clients use data to better understand their customers. By breaking down data silos across customers, channels, and products, these solutions can provide clients with a real-time, 360-degree view of customers, generating new insights, powering new strategies for growth and improving customer satisfaction.

Finally, the two companies are also teaming on the fast-emerging area of hyper-personalization to help customers transform their marketing, sales and services data into contextually relevant services. By leveraging Google Cloud’s AI and ML capabilities and more secure, trusted high performance cloud infrastructure, organizations can turn data into business insights that can be applied to help increase customer response rates, lifetime value and loyalty.

“Leading organizations are actively working to gain a competitive advantage by providing differentiated experiences and omni-channel interactions with their customers,” said Paul Daugherty, chief technology & innovation officer at Accenture. “Expanding the scope of our collaboration is a great example of how Accenture and Google Cloud are fueling the next generation of digital innovation and business growth by harnessing the power of AI that can deliver real outcomes for our clients.”

Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud, added, “There is a tremendous opportunity for Fortune 2000 customers to modernize their customer engagement models. Combining Google Cloud’s leading AI and ML capabilities with Accenture’s trusted enterprise transformation capability enables us to develop real, actionable solutions that enterprise customers can start building on today.”

The companies are collaborating through the Accenture Google Cloud Business Group, which focuses on developing industry-based solutions in high-growth areas to accelerate clients’ adoption of Google Cloud.

Accenture has delivered more than 21,000 cloud transformations in nearly every industry. Accenture was selected as the 2018 Google Cloud Global Social Impact Partner of the Year and as a finalist for the 2018 Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year.

