Scientist.com and antibodies-online.com Launch Product Hub, a One-Stop-Shop for Antibodies, ELISA Kits and Proteins

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scientist.com, the marketplace for outsourced research, and antibodies-online.com, the marketplace for research reagents, announced today the launch of the Antibody and Protein Product Hub, a one-stop-shop for off-the-shelf antibodies, ELISA kits, proteins and related reagents. Scientist.com marketplace users can now purchase from the world’s largest catalog of high-quality antibodies, ELISA kits, proteins and related reagents.

“Researchers want to find antibodies that work; they want to get them in an ‘amazon-like’ shopping experience; and they want antibody experts that support them all the way," said Tim Hiddemann, PhD, Managing Director and Co-Founder of antibodies-online.com. “We are very excited to partner with Scientist.com as researchers can now access and purchase custom research services and off-the-shelf research reagents in one place.”

Antibodies are a key tool in drug discovery research due to their high specificity and affinity and because they are amenable to rapid protein engineering. Antibodies have been engineered for use in a broad range of assays that quantitate, localize or modulate the activity of drug targets. With millions of antibodies now available, it has become difficult for researchers to find the right antibody for their drug project.

“Antibodies are the experimental work horses of life science research, playing an important role in almost all medical research breakthroughs,” said Romila Mukerjea, PhD, Scientist.com Antibody Director. “This partnership with antibodies-online.com creates a one-stop-shop of over 2 million antibodies with associated product data (supplier-provided, literature-based and crowd-sourced) and direct access to antibody experts in the US and Europe.”

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the world's leading marketplace for outsourced R&D. The marketplace simplifies R&D sourcing, saving time and money, reducing risk and providing access to the latest innovative tools and technologies. Scientist.com operates private enterprise marketplaces for most of the world’s major pharmaceutical companies, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Since its founding in 2007, Scientist.com has raised $32 million from 5AM Ventures, Leerink Transformation Partners and Heritage Provider Network among others. Visit Scientist.com to learn more.

About antibodies-online.com

antibodies-online.com operates the largest Online Marketplace for off-the shelf Research Reagents, offering nearly 2 million Research Antibodies, ELISA Kits, Proteins and related products from over 250 suppliers. Founded in 2006 antibodies-online.com has shipped hundreds of thousands of products from its global supplier base to more than 6.000 research institutions in 65 countries. With teams located in the U.S. and Europe antibodies-online.com helps scientists find everything they need when they work on the protein level. antibodies-online.com has also put hundreds of different reagents into the hands of capable scientists to obtain additional data on the performance of these products under their Independent Validation Program.

