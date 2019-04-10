MassMutual and the National Hockey League announce multiyear partnership

NEW YORK & SPRINGFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multiyear partnership, naming MassMutual the Official Life Insurance and Retirement Planning Partner of the NHL. This collaboration builds on MassMutual’s role as a retirement plan provider for the NHL.

To launch the partnership, the NHL and MassMutual unveiled today the NHL Most Valuable Hockey Mom™ presented by MassMutual campaign. Celebrating Mother’s Day and the sacrifices hockey moms across the United States make behind the scenes every day, the campaign runs until Friday, May 3. Fans in the United States can nominate hockey moms and share their inspiring stories of commitment, contributions and support to the sport and those who play it at www.nhl.com/MostValuableHockeyMom. The campaign will also showcase the passion hockey moms have to fuel hockey players to be not only the best players, but the best people. At the end of the campaign, the winner of NHL Most Valuable Hockey Mom™ presented by MassMutual will receive a trip along with a guest to attend the 2019 NHL Awards™ in Las Vegas.

“As a mother who has put in thousands of hours and miles to support my children’s passion for sports over the years, (and yes, even a son who plays hockey), I am always in awe of the dedication and generosity of parents and children in the world of team sports,” said Jennifer Halloran, Head of Brand and Advertising for MassMutual. “We are pleased to join with the NHL to shine a light on the selflessness of the parents and guardians in the tight-knit hockey community and its multi-generational fan base who share the values of passion, perseverance and support of one another.”

Starting with the 2019-20 NHL season, featured hockey moms and their stories will be celebrated throughout the season with unique content, including an invitation to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® featuring MassMutual as the presenting partner of the NHL’s Thanksgiving Day float.

“MassMutual and the NHL share a common value around those who are making a positive impact on society,” said Max Paulsen, NHL Director of Business Development. “Honoring hockey moms – significant and influential role models in our game – is the perfect way to start this new partnership. We look forward to working with MassMutual to create more meaningful initiatives like the NHL Most Valuable Hockey Mom™ presented by MassMutual that will celebrate the game and inspire deeper engagement with hockey fans.”

The partnership marks MassMutual’s and the NHL’s shared values and commitment to diversity, inclusion and teamwork by marrying the NHL’s league-wide initiatives with MassMutual’s brand ethos to “Live Mutual” and the celebration of unsung heroes, who give back to the game, their families and their communities. MassMutual will also receive significant presence during NHL tentpole events, including the NHL Winter Classic®, NHL Stadium Series™, NHL® All-Star Weekend and across NHL broadcast and digital media channels throughout the regular season and Stanley Cup® Playoffs.

On a local level, MassMutual’s field advisors will be encouraged to participate in the relationship by leveraging unique NHL hospitality experiences and community engagement efforts.

