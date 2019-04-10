Markel Corporation Earns Strategic Business Back from Long-Standing, Valued Customer

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Markel Corporation, the leading industrial technology manufacturing company making fluoropolymer-based products, today announced that a long-time strategic customer has selected Markel to provide PTFE insulated high temperature wire. The PTFE wire will be an important component of the wire harness solution that connects to the customer’s product, as it can withstand the high heat and aggressive environment of under hood auto and heavy transportation vehicle exposure.

Markel also provides this customer with two additional product components, both of which are used in the wire harness solution. Markel had previously been the customer’s provider of PTFE wire, but lost that business nearly ten years ago due to increased price competition from global providers.

"When a different supplier was secured, we understood the opportunity the customer was pursuing by outsourcing product components internationally,” said David Panish, Vice President, Sales for Automotive & Transportation at Markel Corporation. “Since then, we have worked hard to provide high quality solutions, along with excellent, local, customer service, in an effort to strengthen our relationship and ultimately grow the business.”

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Markel Corporation is a subsidiary of Alliance Holdings and is an employee-owned business. Markel is an industrial technology manufacturing company making PTFE and other fluoropolymer-based products for global customers in the automotive, heavy transportation, aerospace, sensors and electronics, telecommunications, wastewater separation and filtration industries. A pioneer in the use of high-performance fluoropolymer solutions, Markel has combined proprietary manufacturing processes and patented technology to become a solution-oriented partner to a global customer base.

“Despite the change in our relationship a few years back, we remained dedicated to providing this customer with the best in product quality and service,” said Jon Kirchner, President and Chief Executive Officer at Markel Corporation. “While that dedication is an expression of Markel's company culture, regaining this business is also a reflection of how powerful our actions and commitment to the customer have been. Every time we grow with our customers it is gratifying, but this one is particularly so as we know it was earned based on hard work, great service, and consistent, reliable delivery.”

About Markel Corporation:

Markel Corporation reimagines manufacturing. Established in 1922, Markel Corporation is an industrial technology manufacturing company making PTFE and fluoropolymer-based products with a long legacy of product innovation with more than 50 patents. Known for exceptional customer service, Markel serves customers in over 20 countries, from its corporate headquarters in Plymouth Meeting, PA, and dedicated locations across Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.markelcorporation.com.