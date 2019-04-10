RingCentral Named Official Business Communications Partner of the Oakland A’s

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Oakland A’s today announced RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) as the team’s official business communications partner. The business-to-business partnership will integrate RingCentral’s technology into the A’s front office in combination with a marketing collaboration between the A’s and RingCentral, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions.

As the official business communications partner, RingCentral will bring its industry-leading cloud technology to the A’s organization. The four-year partnership will also provide RingCentral with marquee branding throughout the Oakland Coliseum, including signage on the left field wall and rotational signage on the backstop. During games, RingCentral will serve as the presenting partner for the A’s Radio Network, as well as instant replays and A’s calls to the bullpen.

“RingCentral’s leadership in the cloud communications and collaboration space and their understanding of our needs makes them a perfect partner for us, as we strive to be one of the league’s most innovative teams,” said Chris Giles, chief operating officer, Oakland A’s. “This partnership will provide our staff with a best-in-class communications experience.”

“We’re excited to partner with the Oakland A’s to enhance their overall communications experience,” said David Sipes, chief operating officer, RingCentral. “The partnership will give the A’s access to our differentiated open cloud communications platform that integrates voice, video, and team messaging, to enhance fan engagement and improve productivity across the organization.”

ABOUT THE OAKLAND A’s

We have always been innovators. Since our founding in 1901, the Athletics franchise has pushed the boundaries of our club and our sport in a relentless pursuit of victory. Our nine World Series titles and 15 American League Pennants make us one of the most storied clubs in Major League Baseball. We take great pride in the achievements of our past, and we view them as a challenge to push ourselves further. As our club moves into a new chapter in Oakland, we are committed to creating winning experiences that encompass the many aspects of our game and our community. For more information, visit athletics.com.

ABOUT RINGCENTRAL

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect from any location, on any device, and via any mode. RingCentral provides unified voice, video meetings, team messaging, digital customer engagement, and integrated contact center solutions for enterprises globally. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

©RingCentral and RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.