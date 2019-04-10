ClosingCorp Joins Blend Partner Ecosystem to Expand Access to Closing Cost Data

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClosingCorp, a leading provider of residential real estate closing cost data and technology for the mortgage and real estate services industries, today announced it has joined Blend’s data-driven consumer lending ecosystem. Lenders using Blend’s platform will now be able to instantly access real-time third-party provider rates and fees from over 20,000 service providers.

The integration gives lenders the ability to manage fees delivered by SmartFees within Blend’s point-of-sale (POS) system and the lender’s commercial loan origination system (LOS). This makes ClosingCorp a single-source of fee information since the data file created in Blend’s platform can now pass through to the lender’s LOS, enabling lenders to disclose from Blend or their LOS, as desired. The integration also enables the lender to adjust loan characteristics, where fees can be re-quoted as needed, helping to ensure compliance and improve time-to-close metrics. Borrowers receive a modern, transparent experience that allows them to complete an application from any device, review pricing and get approved in just a few clicks.

"At Blend, our mission is to power a frictionless, compliant, and more accessible consumer lending ecosystem," said Ram Woo, Blend’s head of business development. “ClosingCorp’s SmartFees brings us best-in-class accuracy and efficiency, while providing a completely transparent closing process for our clients and the consumers they serve.”

“Up until now, the previous ‘stare-and-compare’ between loan data and documents has been a time-consuming and error-prone effort,” said Bob Jennings, chief executive officer of ClosingCorp. “Integrating our configurable fee solution with Blend’s data-driven consumer lending platform creates a more efficient, transparent and user-friendly experience across the board.”

