Gemspring Capital Makes Strategic Investment in Valant Medical Solutions

WESTPORT, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce an affiliate has completed a strategic investment in Valant Medical Solutions, Inc. (“Valant” or the “Company”), a leading provider of behavioral health software for private practices.

Based in Seattle, WA, Valant’s software-as-a-service platform provides a suite of electronic healthcare record (EHR) and practice management solutions to over 2,000 behavioral health practices across the United States. Co-founder David Lischner, MD designed the Valant platform with the specific needs of mental health professionals in mind, enabling practitioners to efficiently schedule, document, and bill patients from a single, seamlessly integrated offering. Through its tailored design and robust clinical outcomes capabilities, the Company has earned a leading position in the fragmented behavioral health software market, serving a large user base of over 12,000 behavioral health professionals. Gemspring’s investment will enable the Company to continue to develop its robust product offering, enhance its sales and marketing capabilities and accelerate growth.

David Lischner, CEO of Valant, commented on the transaction: “Partnering with Gemspring is an exciting new chapter for Valant. Gemspring’s expertise and resources will propel Valant’s growth, allowing us to accelerate our product roadmap, launch new sales and marketing initiatives, and provide better business and clinical outcomes for our customers.”

Aron Grossman, Principal at Gemspring, added: “As a leader in the behavioral health software market, Valant has developed a highly regarded solution that has empowered mental health professionals to more effectively manage their practices and deliver higher quality patient care. We are excited to partner with David and the entire Valant team to build upon this foundation in the next stage of the Company’s growth.”

Spurrier Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Valant.

About Valant Medical Solutions, Inc.

Valant is a software-as-a-service organization serving the needs of the behavioral healthcare industry. Valant’s disruptive technology solutions combine deep domain and technical expertise to improve behavioral healthcare quality by reinventing how electronic healthcare record (EHR) systems serve mental health providers and their patients. Valant is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information, visit https://valant.com/.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $355 million of equity capital under management, focuses on making control and structured equity investments in lower middle market companies headquartered in the United States and Canada. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a hands-on approach to driving revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $350 million in revenue and are in the business services, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services, software, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.