New Valley Wellness Collective Hosts Health & Wellness Retreats

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It used to be that self-care was synonymous with getting a manicure, or spoiling yourself with a shopping spree or sweet treat. Now, thanks to social media, health and wellness are trending and awareness about proper self-care is on the rise. New event company, Valley Wellness Collective, hopes to introduce new self-care techniques and services via one-of-a-kind retreats hosted several times per month in the Central Coast of California. Private retreats will also be organized for corporations, event planners and individual groups.

The retreats will each feature a different theme with unique practitioners showcasing their expertise. The workshops during the retreat will focus on five main pillars of wellness: movement, creativity, nourishment, relaxation and mindfulness. Each pillar features a one-hour workshop hosted by local wellness experts including fitness instructors, life coaches, private chefs and more.

“Every event we host is designed to give guests incredible self-care tools they can incorporate into their lives at home,” explains Collective founder, Kelly Fiore. “These retreats are created for the beginner who may be introduced for the first time to these activities as well as for the wellness buff who is always looking for new ideas on how to better their well-being.”

Becky Heart, of Becky Heart Coaching, gushes about these new opportunities. "As a wellness coach who believes strongly in the benefits of moving the body, learning to care well for oneself, and building a sense of community, I am elated that the Valley Wellness Collective has come together! Kelly's vision to gather teachers and healers in order to expand wellness knowledge, and offer ways for better living, is inspired. I am grateful to participate in bringing these wonderful events to our communities."

A portion of all proceeds from Valley Wellness Collective retreats will benefit local Santa Ynez Valley schools and charities focused on health and wellness, especially for youth, such as the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition, Youth Empowered and Hidden Wings. Julie Metheany, yoga teacher and owner of Bloom Yoga in Solvang, admires Fiore for her dedication to raise the level of consciousness in the community. “I love the vision of including everyone in the Valley,” she exclaims. Metheany is one of many respected community members who will join Fiore to share her knowledge with others at Valley Wellness Collective retreats.

Tickets to the retreats range from around $300-350 and include all five one-hour seminars, healthy snacks and beverages throughout the day and a wine tasting to enjoy at the end. A meal, prepared by a local chef, is included for all retreats and tickets are limited with only twenty spots available and are expected to sell out.

Valley Wellness Collective launches on April 20th, 2019 at Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos, California with a full day (10:00 AM to 4:00 PM), Self Care Festival & Makers Market fundraiser for the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition featuring a variety of health and wellness practitioners, artisans selling their hand-made creations, movement classes from local gyms and studios, a pop-up restaurant by Pico Los Alamos, live music and more. Their first retreat “Integrating Rituals Into Your Week,” benefitting Solvang School, takes place on Saturday, April 27th at the Forage Florals Barn at the Sunstone Estate in Santa Ynez. For information about these events or other upcoming retreats, visit www.ValleyWellnessCollective.com.

