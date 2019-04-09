Inland Cellular Extends Partnership with IDI Billing Solutions

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCA MOBILE CARRIERS SHOW -- IDI Billing Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based billing, automation and workflow solutions for Communications Service Providers, is pleased to announce that it has extended its relationship with Inland Cellular. Inland Cellular has been a customer of IDI since 2007 and has broadened their use of the CostGuard® application over the years to monetize their services and automate operations related to selling, activating, billing and servicing their customers.

Inland Cellular is a locally operated rural cellular communications company that provides service in Southeastern Washington and North Central Idaho. IDI helps maintain their back office on the leading edge with a stream of new and innovative features. As Inland Cellular has expanded its service offerings, CostGuard has continually supported that growth and offered new ways to gain efficiencies including use of Tickets, Communications, AdvancePay and Document Management.

“IDI has consistently evolved and improved CostGuard over the years to meet the needs of a dynamic industry,” said Mike Bly, SVP Business Operations, Inland Cellular. “We have built strong relationships with the IDI team, and look forward to continuing that partnership. We’re confident IDI will be able to deliver quality service as our business needs change.”

“We have worked closely with Inland Cellular throughout our partnership to provide an OSS/BSS infrastructure that supports their goals," said Don Culeton, President and CEO of IDI. “As Inland Cellular develops and evolve its business, IDI will continue to deliver the product, platform and expertise they will need for success.”

About Inland Cellular

Inland Cellular is a locally operated rural cellular communications company that provides service in Southeastern Washington and North Central Idaho. The company has been providing quality local cellular service since 1990. From the beginning, the goal has been to provide customers with the friendliest, most complete customer service in the area while providing local cellular service that is second to none. For more information, please visit www.inlandcellular.com.

About IDI Billing Solutions

IDI Billing Solutions is a leading provider of Billing, Automation and Workflow solutions for the communications industry. IDI’s Billing as a Service℠ includes the award-winning CostGuard application, expert back-office and professional services, and a highly secure cloud-hosted platform. With a diverse client base, IDI gives communications providers the tools to quickly monetize their services and automate operations related to selling, activating and billing customers. IDI maintains multiple Gold Competencies in the Microsoft Partner Program. To learn more about IDI, please visit www.idibilling.com or call 1.888.924.4110.