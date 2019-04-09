Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Significant Order for Heights™ Networking Platform from SES Networks

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April 9, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq: CMTL) announced today that during its third quarter of fiscal 2019, its Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, received a significant follow on order from SES Networks for equipment to support its global mobility services.

This award is focused on the high-end mobility maritime market with an emphasis on cruise ships, but with the capability of supporting other maritime applications. This follows on from other recent awards addressing requirements in the Enterprise and Mobile Network Operator vertical markets, and further demonstrates SES Networks’ trust in Comtech EF Data’s products to deliver solutions where the utmost performance, robustness, efficiency and quality of experience counts.

Supporting SES Networks’ growing mobility business, the order specified multiple Heights™ Networking Platform hubs, H-Pro Remote Gateways, HX Series Load Balancing and NetVue™ Integrated Management System. The integration of Comtech EF Data’s Heights™ Networking Platform and the HX Load Balancing equipment will allow links on multiple transponders to be aggregated to provide high throughput services.

The Heights™ Networking Platform was designed with the carrier grade service provider and its multi-user environments in mind. It combines advanced mobility features including Global Roaming, Automatic Beam Switching and an integrated mobility controller with the industry's most efficient waveforms, the evolutionary Heights™ Dynamic Network Access (“H-DNA”) dynamic network access technology, header and payload compression engines, along with bi-directional Adaptive Coding & Modulation (“ACM”) capability to provide the highest user throughput, highest availability, and most optimal resource utilization available in the industry. This combination makes the HeightsTM Networking Platform the ideal mobility solution for serving super yachts, merchant shipping, seismic survey ships, drilling rigs and oil & gas production facilities.

“Mobility, particularly in the cruise industry, is an important segment for SES Networks,” said Eric Watko, Executive Vice President, Product, Marketing & Strategy of SES Networks. “Like our maritime customers, we believe in providing unrivalled guest-centric experiences via our high-performance managed broadband connectivity services. Comtech EF Data’s Heights™ Networking Platform is ideally suited to help us achieve this goal because of its high throughput and efficiency. The combination of Heights™ and the HX Load Balancing will allow us to intelligently and efficiently keep up with our customers’ growing demand while maintaining flexibility in the use of our space segment inventory.”

“Our HeightsTM Networking Platform is modular in design with scalable hubs that support any satellite architecture and frequency band, and allows for multiple cost-effective expansion paths,” commented Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “We are honored to have been selected to supply equipment that will provide first-rate quality experiences for SES Networks’ mobility customers.”

SES is the world’s leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (“GEO”) and Medium Earth Orbit (“MEO”). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video distribution and data connectivity services through two business units: SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 351 million TV homes, through Direct-to-Home (“DTH”) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV networks globally. The SES Video portfolio includes MX1, a leading media service provider offering a full suite of innovative services for both linear and digital distribution, and the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest DTH television reach in Europe. SES Networks provides global managed data services, connecting people in a variety of sectors including telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as well as governments and institutions across the world. The SES Networks portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b, the only non-geostationary system delivering fibre-like broadband services today. Further information is available at: www.ses.com

Comtech EF Data Corp. is a leading supplier of communications equipment with a focus on satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The high-performance satellite communications ground equipment is deployed globally to support mission-critical and demanding applications for government, mobile backhaul, premium enterprise and mobility. Service providers, satellite operators, governments and commercial users wanting to optimize communications, increase throughput and delight customers, are leveraging the performance and flexibility of the Comtech brand. The solutions are facilitating fixed and mobile networks in 160+ countries and across every ocean. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL