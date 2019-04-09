U.S. Xpress Announces Partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX), the nation’s fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, today announced a partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking (“TAT”), a non-profit organization that specializes in the training of transportation professionals to recognize and report human trafficking in an effort to assist law enforcement in the fight against human trafficking.

“We believe that as one of the largest truckload carriers in the United States with nearly 7,000 drivers, we have an obligation to assist our law enforcement officials in the growing battle against human trafficking,” stated Eric Fuller, President and CEO of U.S. Xpress. “Through our partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking, our team has the opportunity to play a significant role in saving lives as we work to be part of the solution to end this global epidemic.”

“We are pleased to welcome U.S. Xpress as a gold level partner as this unique partnership offers U.S. Xpress the impactful opportunity to stop crime on our highways,” commented Laura Cyrus, Director of Corporate Engagement for Truckers Against Trafficking. “We are so grateful to the team at U.S. Xpress for helping advance our mission. Together, we will change lives!”

Human trafficking is a multi-billion dollar worldwide industry, with more than 40 million people currently enslaved. The number of victims in the United States is estimated to be in the tens of thousands. Since 2009, TAT has trained more than 700,000 trucking professionals who have made more than 2,200 calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline which have identified more than 600 cases of human trafficking involving over 1,110 victims.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.:

Founded in 1985, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is the nation's fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, providing services primarily throughout the United States. We offer customers a broad portfolio of services using our own truckload fleet and third-party carriers through our non-asset-based truck brokerage network. Our modern fleet of tractors is backed up by a team of committed professionals whose focus lies squarely on meeting the needs of our customers and our drivers.