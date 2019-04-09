Elastic and Google Cloud Expand Elasticsearch Service Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) and Google Cloud (GCP) announced the expansion of their managed Elasticsearch Service partnership to make it faster and easier for users to deploy Elasticsearch within their Google Cloud Platform (GCP) accounts. Building upon the partnership to deliver Elastic’s Elasticsearch Service on GCP, the companies announced a fully managed, cloud-native integration for discovery, billing, and support for Elasticsearch Service within the GCP Console.

“We support Elastic’s approach and commitment to the open source community and are excited to announce the ability for customers to easily consume the Elasticsearch Service directly from the Google Cloud Console. This brings simplicity and speeds up the time to value realization for our users,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Business Development at Google Cloud.

The Elastic and Google Cloud partnership fosters open source innovation to support the growing Elasticsearch and GCP communities. This ensures that users of the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash) can consume the official Elasticsearch Service on GCP, for use cases ranging from application search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, APM, security, business analytics, and more.

Elastic’s Elasticsearch Service on GCP gives users a turnkey experience to deploy powerful Elastic Stack features of Elasticsearch and Kibana, including proprietary free and paid features such as security, alerting, machine learning, Kibana spaces, Canvas, Elasticsearch SQL, and cross-cluster search. In addition, users can deploy new curated solutions for logging, infrastructure monitoring, mapping and geospatial analysis, and APM; optimize compute, memory, and storage workloads using Elastic’s customizable deployment templates such as hot-warm architecture for the logging use case; and upgrade to the latest version of Elasticsearch and Kibana as soon as it is released with a single click.

The Elasticsearch Service on GCP is available today in the Americas and Europe and will extend to Asia in the future. All of the above features, including support from Elastic, are included in the joint offering as part of this partnership.

“Since we launched our Elasticsearch Service on GCP two years ago, the Elasticsearch and GCP communities have benefitted by our joint engineering efforts,” said Shay Banon, founder and CEO of Elastic, “Magic happens when collaboration happens. We’ve seen this first-hand and it’s humbling to take this even further with Google Cloud. I am excited about this deeper level of partnership to bring even more native integration and a simplified experience to our joint users.”

Elastic is a search company. As the creators of the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), Elastic builds self-managed and SaaS offerings that make data usable in real time and at scale for use cases like application search, site search, enterprise search, logging, APM, metrics, security, business analytics, and many more.

