JPI Announces Sale of Jefferson LasCo

Located in the heart of Las Colinas’ booming Urban Center, Jefferson LasCo is a 422-home, mid-rise apartment community distinctively designed to serve the residents of the area. (Photo: Business Wire)

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JPI, a leader in the development of Class A multifamily housing, has announced the sale of Jefferson LasCo. Located in the heart of Las Colinas’ booming Urban Center, Jefferson LasCo is a 422-home, mid-rise apartment community distinctively designed to serve the residents of the area.

“If you live in North Texas, you’ve probably noticed the explosive growth Las Colinas has undergone over the past few years,” said Matt Brendel, division president and managing partner for JPI’s Central Region. “Las Colinas is thriving. Given the addition of recently constructed entertainment venues, new restaurants and retail stores, as well as significant corporate relocations, it’s easy to see why. Even with such impressive growth, this only marks the beginning for Las Colinas. The buyer, Pacific Life, agrees and sees a true competitive advantage for Jefferson LasCo.”

JPI developed and built Jefferson LasCo in 2018. Since its completion, Jefferson LasCo has been a top performer in the Las Colinas submarket. It overlooks the scenic Campion Trail and is conveniently located near the Toyota Music Factory, the Las Colinas Urban Center DART rail station and Lake Carolyn. Jefferson LasCo provides the perfect mix of stress-free living and abundant nightlife and outdoor recreation options.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Pacific Life on this transaction,” said JPI’s Brad Taylor, chief development officer and national managing partner. “They are a first-class organization and have ensured that the transaction ran smoothly from start to finish. We could not be happier to transition ownership of this community to their team.”

Pacific Life bought this community with confidence, understanding the value of the excellent surrounding demographics, desirable core Urban Center location and best-in-class new construction. Add in the unmatched luxury finishes within the apartment homes and extensive amenity package, and you have a community that simply cannot be replicated.

JPI would like to recognize and thank its partners for being integral components in bringing this community to life:

SunTrust, CIBC, Walton Street Capital – finance partners

Womack + Hampton – architect

SJL Design Group – interior design

Kimley-Horn – landscape architect

Glenn Engineering – civil engineer

