RevDesinfectie Robots Deploys Xenex LightStrike Robots for Contamination Control in Pharmaceutical Cleanrooms

Xenex LightStrike robots are now being used to decontaminate and disinfect cleanrooms in pharmaceutical facilities in the U.S. and Europe. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recognizing the potential of new technology for enhanced contamination control in cleanrooms where pharmaceuticals are made, RevDesinfectie Robots recently evaluated Xenex Disinfection Systems’ pulsed xenon ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection robots in live production cleanrooms. As a result of the successful testing, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies purchased and deployed Xenex LightStrike™ Germ-Zapping Robots™ to decontaminate and disinfect cleanrooms in five of its facilities in the U.S. and Europe.

More than 450 healthcare facilities around the world use LightStrike robots for room disinfection as part of their infection prevention program. LightStrike robots utilize pulsed xenon to create intense flashes of germicidal ultraviolet (UV) light that quickly destroys bacteria, viruses, mold, fungus and spores. The portable and powerful LightStrike robot disinfects rooms in four or five-minute cycles (depending on the robot model) without warm-up or cool-down times.

RevDesinfectie Robots, the exclusive distributor of LightStrike robots in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg (Benelux), facilitated testing of the LightStrike robots in cleanrooms during a two-year period. First, in partnership with a global pharmaceutical company, they conducted over 150 evaluations to confirm the decontamination efficacy of the robot. The initial study was followed by usability testing and workflow analysis in actual production cleanrooms. The studies validated the LightStrike robots for cleanroom use, confirming that they were extremely effective at bringing down contamination levels within the cleanrooms. Protocols for routine use were developed and analyzed as well as a complete cleanroom validation package for other companies that may be interested in how the LightStrike technology might play a role in their contamination control program.

"We strongly believe that the LightStrike technology is a breakthrough in the field of environmental disinfection, first in healthcare facilities and now for cleanroom contamination control,” said Eric Hesp, spokesperson for RevDesinfectie Robots. “The LightStrike robot was tested over multiple years for its ability to impact common cleanroom microorganisms while maintaining cleanroom compliance and the results were outstanding, which led to its adoption by a major pharmaceutical company.”

“The use of our technology to disinfect pharmaceutical cleanrooms is an exciting validation of the LightStrike robots in a new industry,” said Dr. Mark Stibich, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer for Xenex. “The efficacy of our LightStrike robots in destroying germs and bacteria in hospitals has been proven in numerous studies, but this is the first time the technology has been evaluated in a manufacturing environment. Using LightStrike robots to provide additional assurance in its cleanrooms will enable pharmaceutical companies to maximize the utilization of their cleanrooms.”

LightStrike robots have been studied extensively in the hospital environment and credited in numerous peer-reviewed, published studies with helping hospitals decrease their Clostridium difficile (C.diff), Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Surgical Site Infection (SSI) rates from 46% -- 100%.

About Xenex Disinfection Systems

Xenex's patented Full SpectrumTM pulsed xenon UV room disinfection system is used for the advanced disinfection of healthcare facilities. Due to its speed and ease of use, the Xenex system has proven to integrate smoothly into hospital cleaning operations. Xenex’s mission is to save lives and reduce suffering by destroying the deadly microorganisms that cause hospital acquired infections (HAIs). The company is backed by well-known investors that include EW Healthcare Partners, Piper Jaffray Merchant Services, Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Tectonic Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II and RK Ventures. For more information, visit Xenex.com.

About RevDesinfectie Robots

Founded by three experienced businessmen who have supplied high-tech medical equipment and information systems to healthcare facilities in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg for more than two decades, RevDesinfectie Robots is focused on supplying hospitals with the best disinfection system available to enhance patient and healthcare worker safety. RevDesinfectie Robots can be reached at +31(0)344627623, info@revdesinfectierobots.nl or visit www.revdesinfectierobots.nl.