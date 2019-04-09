Infogain is One of the First to Deploy and Integrate Automation Anywhere RPA Platform to Google Cloud for a World Leading Digital Hospitality Marketplace

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infogain, a leading provider of technology solutions and partner to Automation Anywhere, a leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services is pleased to announce the successful deployment and integration of the Automation Anywhere platform with Google Cloud for a leading digital hospitality company. This achievement gives the client a robust platform for cognitive and on-demand automation.

Infogain manages a large number of property listings for the client. Property agents had the task of gathering new property information manually which was not only time consuming but also error-prone. To resolve these challenges, Infogain, working in partnership with Automation Anywhere, designed an intelligent Bot that utilizes Google Cloud’s AutoML Vision Object Detection APIs which automatically identifies amenities by looking at the pictures available publicly. After the Bot gathers the info, the agent adds pricing and basic information to complete the listing. The API ‘intelligent’ Bot helped double the listing activations and reduce the turnaround time by 70%.

“Automation Anywhere on Google Cloud enables our clients to take advantage of the industry-leading RPA capabilities of Automation Anywhere and the AI and on demand services of Google Cloud, to provide a comprehensive automation platform that drives business value in the cognitive era,” said Gans Subramanian, VP & Global Head of Digital Experience & Insights.

“This is not just a validation of our Digital Workforce Platform’s extensibility and openness, but also a great example of how RPA + AI can fundamentally take automation to the next level,” said Abhijit Kakhandiki, SVP Products & Engineering at Automation Anywhere. “The customer is automating almost 100% of the listing process while improving their cycle time, but more importantly, preparing to tackle ten times the number of transactions next year.”

Infogain’s Automation practice consists of 150+ trained and certified developers, including analysts, process experts, modelers, architects, developers and data analysts. The team has deployed over 350 bots to the technology, retail, travel, and insurance industries. We provide start-up kits for RPA fitment and adoption, reusable DevOps based automation framework, build development, bot testing, build CoE and bot support.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which more organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere’s enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, AI and embedded analytic technologies. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

About Infogain

Infogain is a Silicon Valley headquartered company with expertise in software platform engineering and deep domain skills in travel, retail, insurance and high technology. We accelerate the delivery of digital customer engagement systems using digital technologies such as cloud, microservices, robotic process automation and artificial Intelligence for our clients. For more information, visit www.infogain.com.