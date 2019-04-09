MedX Health Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement to Launch DermSecure™ in Brazil, where Skin Cancer is Prevalent

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedX Health Corp. (“MedX”) (TSX-V: MDX) announced today that it has signed an Exclusive Distribution Agreement with CBD Vida (“Vida”), to launch a comprehensive, ease-of-access skin scanning/assessment program throughout Brazil, using MedX’s DermSecureTM Telemedicine platform.

This exclusive distribution agreement is a natural progression of the earlier Memorandum of Understanding with Vida “because their reach in the Brazilian marketplace is robust and extensive,” said Scott Spearn, President & CEO of MedX. Mr. Spearn said that Vida has agreed to pay for all regulatory, marketing and distribution expenses related to the launch. Mr. Spearn also noted that the agreed performance levels on the part of Vida further reinforce their commitment to the commercial success of this agreement.

“Vida is 100% committed to this innovative screening platform. There are almost 212 million Brazilian people, where skin cancer is the most common form of cancer,” said Camata Candello, Vida’s CEO. There were over 100,000 cases of skin cancer diagnosed in Brazil between 2016 and 2017, and almost 6,000 were melanomas, the most aggressive form of the disease that has a high mortality rate. “This cancer does not need to be lethal and can be prevented through early detection. I believe this is a game changer. Brazil is a huge market opportunity for us,” continued Mr. Candello.

“We are always looking for solutions that are innovative and meaningful to invest in; as well they must have a major impact on the Brazilian people we serve. I can genuinely say that MedX’s DermSecureTM meets those criteria, and then some,” said Camata Candello.

“MedX’s DermSecure TM is a perfect solution for early detection of skin cancer," he said. “We are deeply aligned with the largest distributors of hospital equipment in Brazil, we will be distributing throughout the national territory of Brazil, offering MedX’s rapid skin assessment technology to Public and Private Hospitals, Medical Clinics, Pharmacies, Dermatologists and Oncologists. We believe this technology will have a major impact on public health, and as such have implemented a marketing plan to provide the equipment to Brazil's public health network for a fee in order to speed the rate of deployment throughout Brazil,” stated Camata Candello, Vida’s CEO.

About MedX

MedX, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a leading medical device and software company focused on skin cancer with its DermSecure™ telemedicine platform, utilizing its SIAscopy technology. SIAscopy is also imbedded in its products SIAMETRICS™, SIMSYS™, and MoleMate™, which MedX manufactures in its ISO 13485 certified facility. SIAMETRICS™, SIMSYS™, and MoleMate™ include hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. These products are Health Canada, FDA (US), ARTG and CE cleared for use in Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union and Turkey. MedX also designs, manufactures and distributes quality photobiomodulation therapeutic and dental lasers to provide drug-free and non-invasive treatment of tissue damage and pain. www.medxhealth.com.

About CBD Vida

The founders of CBD Vida Canada, combined with their CBD Vida LTDA partners in Brazil, form a partnership that brings decades of professional business development, training and experience. CBD Vida LTDA’s business relationships in Brazil are extensive and cover pharmaceuticals, medical clinics, and pharmacies, legal, regulatory, governmental, and private industry. These relationships provide a synergy between Brazil & Canada that will ensure expedited market entry for this life saving solution.

The partners understand the importance of Brazil on the world market, with it being the second largest importer of medical devices in the world. CBD Vida’s relationship with MedX and their rapid skin assessment solution, combined with their corporate & business experiences, will give the Brazilian population an opportunity to dramatically reduce the mortality rate currently being experienced by late the late detection skin cancer. CBD Vida LTDA has the capability and commitment to open the Brazilian market rapidly and help our fellow Brazilians with this preventable cancer.

