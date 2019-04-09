LGO Markets selects BitGo for custody and multi-signature wallet services for its Institutional Investors

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo, Inc., the market leader in digital asset financial services, today announced that LGO Markets, the newly-launched digital asset trading platform for institutional investors, is providing BitGo custody and multi-signature wallets for its clientele of hedge funds, family offices, and asset managers.

LGO’s clients will be able to custody their assets with BitGo Trust Company, an independent, qualified custodian that provides compliant custody and is regulated by the South Dakota Division of Banking.

LGO’s mission is to build a fully-regulated, transparent and compliant digital asset exchange focused on the needs of institutional investors. They chose BitGo as one of their custody partners for its track record as the world’s most secure custody solution with institutional-grade compliance and policy controls. BitGo has the most comprehensive support of digital coins and tokens and will support LGO’s token, which is on the Ethereum platform.

Hugo Renaudin CEO, LGO Markets, declared: “As a non-custodial platform, it makes sense for LGO to partner with a world-class custodian such as BitGo to service our clients. BitGo and LGO believe that there is a need for segregation of duties between execution of trades and custody of funds for institutional investors to enter the space. We are committed to client service and will integrate with our clients’ solutions of choice. We are very proud to start with BitGo who shares our values of professionalism, transparency, and security.”

“Both BitGo and LGO Markets are committed to the needs of institutional investors and shaping a new financial market infrastructure based on trust, transparency and security,” said Mike Belshe, CEO, BitGo. “Our vision is aligned as both companies believe strongly in decentralized cryptocurrency markets where exchanges do not act as their own custodians, and where institutional investors can trade, manage, and store their digital assets without sacrificing security.”

About BitGo

BitGo is the market leader in digital asset financial services, providing institutional investors with security, compliance, custodial, and liquidity solutions. BitGo is the world's largest processor of on-chain bitcoin transactions, processing 15% of all global Bitcoin transactions, and $15 billion per month across all cryptocurrencies. The company supports over 100 coins and tokens, and has over $2 billion in assets in wallet. BitGo’s customer base includes the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges and spans more than 50 countries. In 2018, it launched BitGo Trust Company, the first qualified custodian purpose-built for storing digital assets. BitGo is backed by Craft Ventures, DCG, DRW, Galaxy Digital Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Redpoint Ventures, and Valor Equity Partners.

About LGO Markets

LGO Markets offers a non-custodial, secure and transparent trading platform for digital assets made for institutional investors. While trading on LGO, clients control their funds which are held with banks and custodians, and all trades are cleared through third party clearing firms. Using blockchain technology, the platform guarantees the full transparency of the trades and the order book.